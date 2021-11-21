Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly participated in the parade and described a jubilant atmosphere that quickly turned nightmarish. “Today we experienced a horrible, senseless tragedy,” he said. “I walked in the parade at the beginning. I saw all the happy children sitting on the curb. I saw all the happy parents behind their children. I can still see the smiling faces.”
The car broke through barricades about 4:40 p.m. local time, roughly 40 minutes after the parade began. In interviews, witnesses recounted the terrifying scene after the vehicle barreled into the crowd, shattering the festive mood at the annual event in Waukesha, about 20 miles west of Milwaukee.
Zack Heisler, a Milwaukee resident at the parade with his family on Sunday recalled excitement that swiftly turned into terror. “We heard people screaming,” he told The Washington Post. “It sounded like excitement, and the screaming sounded closer, then it sounded like terror. People sounded scared.” Heisler said he saw a car “flying past us” and “people flying everywhere.”
Waukesha Fire Chief Steven Howard said first responders activated their “mass casualty protocols” and took 23 people to hospitals, including 12 children. Police and family members drove additional people to medical facilities.
Kaylee Staral, an intern at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper, attended the parade with her family, who took their spots next to parents and children with candy bags and blankets. “It was supposed to be an exciting event,” Staral, 20, said in an interview with The Post. “A bunch of little kids were there. People were there to get in the holiday season.”
Minutes later, the SUV shot past Staral and her family, and they watched as it rammed into people. She counted four people injured on the pavement in front of her. All around, people were screaming and crying as they rushed into stores for shelter and tried to help those injured.
“Everyone was just watching the parade go by and having a good time,” Staral said. “I don’t think anyone expected anything like this to happen.”
A post on the Waukesha Police Department’s Facebook page said officials have established a family reunification center for attendees who were scattered or separated in the chaos.
Images from the parade, which traveled down the city’s main street and was set to finish near the public library, showed swarms of emergency personnel and abandoned belongings as onlookers fled the scene.