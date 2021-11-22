Bob Rubin, an attorney for Travis McMichael, urged the judge last week to reconsider his plan to instruct the jury that a private citizen’s arrest “must occur immediately after the perpetration of the offense, or in the case of a felony, during the escape.” That would amount to “directing a verdict for the state,” he told Judge Timothy Walmsley on Friday, because their case rested on the McMichaels’ suspicions from prior incidents. “And you are gutting all of it.”