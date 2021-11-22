On Friday, all American adults became eligible for boosters after guidance about the shots had caused confusion over who could get one. The move is an effort by federal health officials to get ahead of a holiday season that could lead to a further increase in cases. Fauci said that with children 5 to 11 years old eligible to be vaccinated now, they can be “fully vaccinated by the time we get to the Christmas holidays.”
Here’s what to know
Analysis: Squeezed by mandates and restrictions, Europe’s anti-vaxxers rebelReturn to menu
Shouting cries of “freedom” and “resistance,” Europe’s unvaccinated are in open rebellion, taking to the streets against a host of new mandates and restrictions as the continent’s coronavirus cases soar. Their anger comes as their world is shrinking. Branded with a proverbial Scarlet “A,” the anti-vaxxers of Europe are finding themselves ostracized from public life far more than their American counterparts.
Many are not taking it sitting down. The European Union is no stranger to protests against coronavirus measures. But the weekend saw a convergence of large and sometimes violent demonstrations in multiple countries. In what the mayor of Rotterdam, decried as an “orgy of violence” on Friday, Dutch police opened fire and arrested scores of rioters who set fires and lobbed stones at officers amid a new partial lockdown and proposed law that would ban the unvaccinated from entering businesses even with a negative coronavirus test. Thousands also marched against mandates or restrictions in Belgium, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland and Switzerland.
In Vienna, where the unvaccinated face the prospect of extended lockdowns and a revolutionary decree compelling them to take their jabs whether they like it or not, an estimated 40,000 demonstrators took to the streets Saturday, some of them clashing with police as night fell.
Australian Open vaccination requirements may keep Novak Djokovic from 2022 tournamentReturn to menu
The Australian Open will require players to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus when it opens in January, event director Craig Tiley confirmed Saturday. The mandate invites continued questions about the status of defending champion Novak Djokovic as he pursues the men’s Grand Slam singles title record.
Djokovic has expressed uncertainty about whether he would play in the Australian Open because of coronavirus restrictions, after Daniel Andrews, the premier of the state of Victoria, warned players in October to get vaccinated.
“Obviously there’s a lot of speculation around vaccination” Tiley said in an Australian television interview, responding to a question about Djokovic’s participation. “The good news is most of the tennis players both on the men and the women side are fully vaccinated and Novak, as he’s previously said, it’s a private issue for him.”
Poor countries won’t get boosters anytime soon, as rich countries surge ahead, Covax architect saysReturn to menu
Despite the growing deployment of coronavirus vaccine boosters in many wealthy countries, including the United States, many poorer nations are unlikely to see extra shots in the near future as they struggle to administer initial doses, according to one of the architects of Covax, a World Health Organization-backed initiative to share doses around the globe.
Seth Berkley, a U.S. medical epidemiologist who serves as chief executive of the GAVI vaccine alliance and helped set up Covax, told The Washington Post on Thursday that he expected some extra doses to be given out through Covax eventually, but that supply issues limited any near-term possibilities.
“We’ll be in a little bit of a supply scarcity situation into the first quarter, maybe going into the second quarter, and so in that circumstance, you want to make sure you’re getting it to the right people,” Berkley said when asked if Covax could administer boosters, or extra doses that are part of a vaccine regimen, in 2022. “If we end up in a situation we’re in supply excess, then we can have those conversations.”
Many low- and lower-middle-income nations had relied on Covax for substantial portions of their vaccine supplies.
Barkley was speaking in an interview Thursday, one day before federal regulators authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccine boosters for all adults in the United States. Booster shots are also available for parts or all of the populations in a number of countries, including Britain, Israel and China.
Across Europe, protests swell against pandemic restrictionsReturn to menu
BRUSSELS — Protests against coronavirus restrictions erupted across Europe — including clashes in Rotterdam and massive rallies in Vienna — as authorities announced more-stringent measures in an attempt to control rising cases ahead of the winter holidays.
At least seven people were injured and more than 50 arrested after protests in Rotterdam turned violent late Friday, with protesters throwing stones and police firing shots, according to Dutch police. Demonstrators decried a proposed law that would ban unvaccinated people from entering businesses even if they provide a negative test. They also protested a partial lockdown that went into effect last week and will last until at least Dec. 4, which forces restaurants and other establishments to close at 8 p.m.
In Vienna, tens of thousands of people took to the streets Saturday after the country’s decision to mandate vaccines for everyone starting in February and impose new lockdowns beginning Monday.