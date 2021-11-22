Innes vets the entries, which come in at a clip of about eight to 10 a month these days. He tosses the crank entries. But if he can verify the existence of the person requesting a hit man and the target they want murdered, he forwards the information to one of Rent-A-Hitman’s 17,985 “field operatives,” which just so happens to be the approximate number of law enforcement agencies in the country. All these years later, he’s still a little dumbfounded people don’t realize his site is bogus.