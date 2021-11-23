So much fear. So much anger. So much suspicion. And in the middle of it all, there was Arbery, who might have been many things, but who, at least, briefly on that fateful day in February 2020, had enough optimism that he was out in the world without a phone. He was untethered. He was free of news alerts and text messages and calendar notifications. He was moving through the streets without a digital security blanket, a virtual army of contacts, an SOS lifeline. Arbery seemed to be the only person on that day, in this narrative, who did not overflow with fear or concern over whom or what he might encounter. Despite all that it means to be a Black man in America — all the challenges and dangers that they face — Arbery evoked optimism while all around him a storm was gathering.