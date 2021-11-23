“Mr. Arbery was under attack,” Dunikoski said, summing up the case that sparked national outrage last year when video of the confrontation went viral and pushed authorities to make arrests more than two months after the incident.
Defense attorneys pushed back Monday on both the prosecution’s and the public’s condemnations of their clients, calling them concerned citizens who believed Arbery was a burglar and never set out to hurt him. Travis McMichael shot Arbery in self-defense during a struggle, they said. Laura Hogue, a lawyer for Greg McMichael, criticized Arbery for his actions in February 2020, saying he caused his own death because he ran away “instead of facing the consequences” and because he “chose to fight.”
The jury is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday after 10 days of witness testimony.
Jurors have heard from a parade of police officers, neighbors and experts with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Last week, Travis McMichael himself took the stand, choking up at times as he said Arbery struck him and grabbed his shotgun in the final seconds of the viral cellphone video — taken by Bryan — that triggered public outrage.
The video, leaked in May 2020, shows Arbery running down a road ahead of Bryan toward the McMichaels. He passes their truck and then turns to run toward Travis McMichael. The truck obscures the men as a first shot is heard. Experts testified that Arbery was shot at point-blank range or nearly so.
Dunikoski said Monday that people cannot claim self-defense if they are the “initial unjustified aggressor,” are committing felonies or provoke other people to protect themselves. She argued that the accused did all three when they chased Arbery through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in pickup trucks.
“All he’s done is run away from you,” Dunikoski told Travis McMichael last week during cross-examination.
“Run past me, yes ma’am,” Travis McMichael replied.
“And you pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at him,” the prosecutor said.
The younger McMichael replied that he believed at that point “this guy can be a threat and he is coming directly to me.”
He said he raised the weapon first to warn Arbery off, drawing on de-escalation training from his time in the Coast Guard. His lawyer Jason Sheffield emphasized that training Monday as he argued that the McMichaels had solid “probable cause” to perform a citizen’s arrest. He said neighborhood residents knew Arbery not as an avid jogger, but as the stranger who entered an under-construction home several times over a period of months, often at night, alarming them.
“It is going to take courage to set aside what you think and feel … and to focus on the bare facts of this case,” Sheffield told jurors.
The McMichaels and Bryan are all charged as parties to aggravated assault, false imprisonment and two types of murder: malice murder, which requires intent to kill, and felony murder, in which someone commits a felony that causes a death. Dunikoski said all the defendants made Arbery’s death possible, turning to a metaphor Monday.
Everyone on the winning Super Bowl team gets a ring, she said, from the quarterback to the guy on the bench.
“Everybody is involved,” she said. “Everybody’s responsible.”
Knowles reported from Washington.
