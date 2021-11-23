“This isn’t the Wild West,” Dunikoski said as she argued the defendants were the aggressors in the case that sparked national outrage after a video of the confrontation went viral and pushed authorities to make arrests more than two months after the killing.
Defense attorneys pushed back Monday on both the prosecution’s and the public’s condemnations of their clients, calling them concerned citizens who believed Arbery was a burglar and never set out to hurt him. Travis McMichael shot Arbery in self-defense during a struggle, they said. Laura Hogue, a lawyer for Greg McMichael, criticized Arbery for his actions in February 2020, saying he caused his own death because he ran away “instead of facing the consequences” and because he “chose to fight.”
Dunikoski said Tuesday that Hogue’s argument was “standard, standard stuff” faulting the victim.
“I know you’re not going buy into that,” she told jurors. “It’s offensive.”
Jurors have heard over 10 days of witness testimony from a parade of police officers, neighbors and experts with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Last week, Travis McMichael himself took the stand, choking up at times as he said Arbery struck him and grabbed his shotgun in the final seconds of the viral cellphone video — taken by Bryan — that triggered public outrage.
The video, leaked in May 2020, shows Arbery running down a road ahead of Bryan toward the McMichaels. He passes their truck and then turns to run toward Travis McMichael. The truck obscures the men as a first shot is heard. Experts testified that Arbery was shot at point-blank range or nearly so.
Dunikoski said that people cannot claim self-defense if they are the “initial unjustified aggressor,” are committing felonies or provoke other people to protect themselves. She argued that the accused did all three when they chased Arbery through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in pickup trucks.
“All he’s done is run away from you,” Dunikoski told Travis McMichael last week during cross-examination.
“Run past me, yes ma’am,” Travis McMichael replied.
“And you pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at him,” the prosecutor said.
The younger McMichael replied that he believed at that point “this guy can be a threat and he is coming directly to me.”
He said he raised the weapon first to warn Arbery off, drawing on de-escalation training from his time in the Coast Guard. His lawyer, Jason Sheffield, emphasized that training Monday as he argued that the McMichaels had solid “probable cause” to perform a citizen’s arrest. He said neighborhood residents knew Arbery not as an avid jogger, but as the stranger who entered an under-construction home several times over a period of months, often at night, alarming them.
“It is going to take courage to set aside what you think and feel … and to focus on the bare facts of this case,” Sheffield told jurors.
Defense lawyers objected repeatedly and called for a mistrial as Dunikoski told the jury that a citizen’s arrest is meant for “emergency situations” and argued it should only be made immediately after the offense or as the suspect flees right after.
An attorney for the defense said Dunikoski was misrepresenting the law. The judge instructed the jury that a citizen’s arrest must occur immediately after the offense or in the case of felonies “during escape” — which defense lawyers said allowed them to argue that McMichaels and Bryan were apprehending a fleeing suspect for crimes that occurred before Feb. 23, 2020.
“You can’t argue a misstatement of the law,” defense attorney Bob Rubin said after the judge briefly told the jury to leave the room. Last week Rubin had warned that accepting Dunikoski’s view of the citizen’s arrest law would amount to “gutting” the defense’s case.
Walmsley rejected the mistrial request, one of many from the defense over the course of the trial. He said the prosecution and defense were allowed to argue different interpretations of the law.
Georgia legislators significantly narrowed the state’s citizen’s arrest law in response to Arbery’s death, and many criticized the old law as an outdated statute encouraging vigilantism. At the time of Arbery’s killing, Georgia required “immediate knowledge” of a crime or “reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion” of someone fleeing a felony offense.
The McMichaels and Bryan are all charged as parties to aggravated assault, false imprisonment and two types of murder: malice murder, which requires intent to kill, and felony murder, in which someone commits a felony that causes a death. Dunikoski said all the defendants made Arbery’s death possible, turning to a metaphor in her closing remarks.
Everyone on the winning Super Bowl team gets a ring, she said, from the quarterback to the guy on the bench.
“Everybody is involved,” she said. “Everybody’s responsible.”
Knowles reported from Washington.
Read more: