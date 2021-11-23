The United States has seen new reportedly daily cases rise by 10 percent in the past week, Washington Post figures show, reflecting the recent increases in colder regions of the country. Daily reported deaths have also risen during the same period by 5 percent, and hospitalizations by 4 percent.
Vaccinated people 'should feel good and safe' about Thanksgiving gatherings, Fauci says
In an interview for the “Post Reports” podcast, Fauci said that vaccinating people is the priority in fighting the pandemic and that those who have been immunized should readily mingle with others during this week’s holiday.
“If people are vaccinated, then they should feel good and safe about enjoying in their own homes or the homes of relatives a typical type of a Thanksgiving meal,” the White House medical adviser said.
But being around those whose vaccination status is unknown is a little less easy, he said. “We still have to be careful of congregate settings indoors in which you are not sure of who is there with you,” he said.
He also gave advice for people who may be interacting with friends or family members who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If you really want to be really risk-free, you should tell them, ‘I’m sorry, we don’t feel that we should be in the same room with you,’ or … have them get a test within 24 or so hours before they come to the house.”
The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases urged vaccination immunization, as well as subsequent booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, saying it was people’s duty to end the coronavirus’s spread.
“When you’re in the middle of a deadly pandemic, it isn’t only about you in a vacuum, it’s about your societal responsibility,” he said. “You do have a societal responsibility to help contain this outbreak, and you do that by getting vaccinated.”
Your questions about covid, answered: Is there reliable data about Russian vaccines?
“Is there reliable data on effectiveness for the Russian vaccines?”
— Christopher in California
Russia surprised the world in August 2020 when it became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine. Peer-reviewed data indicates the shots, which are used in several dozen countries, work well in preventing severe illness. But questions linger about the quality of the research, and the vaccine has yet to receive authorization from the World Health Organization.
Known as Sputnik V, Russia’s vaccine initially alarmed the international community because Russian officials authorized it before the results of Phase I and II clinical trials were published. Phase III trials, the gold standard for drug testing, hadn’t even begun when the shots started going into arms. Officials also used the Sputnik V Twitter account to cast doubt on Western vaccines. This didn’t inspire much confidence from scientists and health leaders. Many Russians were skeptical, too.
As D.C. mask restrictions ease, many choose to stay covered
On the morning indoor masking restrictions relaxed in D.C., Calvin Watson strode out his front door barefaced — and almost immediately regretted it.
Everywhere he went — in his apartment building, on the street, at the grocery store — people had their faces covered, so he masked up, too.
“I’m fully vaccinated, I have my booster, but I feel odd if I don’t have it on,” Watson, a 55-year-old certified nursing assistant, said as he cleaned his hands with a disinfectant wipe at a Giant. “Better safe than sorry.”
That’s the message people throughout the District shared Monday as they went about their business largely unchanged, 20 months into a pandemic that’s claimed 1,196 lives in the city. Many were reluctant to take risks as coronavirus case and hospitalization rates rise and before families gather indoors for winter holidays, which experts predict could cause a spike.