An official inquiry into a 2017 car rampage that killed six people — including a 3-month-old baby in a stroller — in a busy pedestrian mall in Melbourne, Australia, similarly focused on the bail system; the attacker was released from custody six days before the attack. It also homed in on a police failure to call a formal pursuit earlier in the day after the assailant stabbed his brother. A search for him began about an hour after the stabbing, in the early hours of the morning, but police failed to stop him until after his deadly attacks.