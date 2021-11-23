John Kulich, whose wife, Jane, was among the five people killed by Brooks, reacted with anger to the revelation. Jane Kulich, 52, was a mother of three and grandmother of three.
“I think my wife’s life and our children’s future are worth a lot more than $1,000,” Kulich told The Post.
Brooks’s criminal history apparently extends as far back as 1999, when he was convicted of battery, according to court documents. Since then, additional accusations of battery, drug abuse and resisting law enforcement officials have been added to his record.
Before the parade, he faced two open cases. Criminal complaints detailed allegations that Brooks ran over the mother of his child with his red SUV on Nov. 2 and fired a gun after getting into “a physical fight” with his nephew in July 2020.
Brooks pleaded not guilty in both cases. His attorney in these two proceedings, Joseph Domask, declined to comment on them.
Given Brooks’s prior convictions, a statement from the office of John Chisholm, the Milwaukee County district attorney, said Monday that the bail recommendation was inconsistent with its approach “toward matters involving violent crime, nor was it consistent with the risk assessment of the defendant prior to setting of bail.”
The statement also said the district attorney’s office had opened an internal review to determine how the bail amount was set. The office did not immediately respond Monday to questions about who made the decision to set that amount of bail and whether officials were reviewing any other bail recommendations as a result of this case.
The cash bail system, which allows defendants to put up money in exchange for their release from jail, has been abandoned by a growing list of prosecutors and judges across the country. Its critics say this method to get those accused of wrongdoing to show up for their court hearings disadvantages the poor, who are more likely to lose their jobs or housing and custody rights when they cannot afford their bail.
Michele LaVigne, former director of the Public Defender Project at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told The Post that setting Brooks’s cash bail at $1,000 is not necessarily unusual, and bail amounts can vary between jurisdictions and courtrooms. When Brooks was arrested earlier this month, she said, officials weighing what bail to request likely considered the seriousness of the charges, and the fact that he was already out on bail in the earlier case and had continued showing up for court appearances.
Deterring further crime is “not the purpose of cash bail,” LaVigne said. “Cash bail is really, ‘Are you going to show up [to court] or are you not?’”
Conservative policymakers as well as skeptics of criminal justice reform policies say tragedies like Sunday’s are preventable, highlighting what they consider inadequate efforts on the part of local law enforcement authorities to keep individuals with violent criminal convictions like Brooks in check.
In the days ahead, every angle of Sunday’s incident — and the moments that preceded it — is likely to be scrutinized to determine what went wrong.
Brooks, police said, was fleeing from a knife fight. But questions remain about how he wound up on a collision course with the parade-goers, and whether the police could have done more to de-escalate the situation.
The speeding red Ford Escape — witnesses said it was moving at least 40 mph — mowed over a series of white sawhorses and initially sped down the street’s right lane, avoiding a little girl dancing in the street, her back to the parade.
A couple of moments after the vehicle rushed by, a police officer on foot sprinted after it. Then a police car zipped past, its engine roaring.
Down the street, at Main Street and Jasper Avenue, the chase turned deadly as the SUV banked into the crowd, striking dozens of people. Five were killed and 48 were injured.
The Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office said it expected to file the charges against Brooks Tuesday afternoon. The FBI said it was assisting local authorities in the investigation.
Police throughout the country engage in hundreds of high-speed car chases each day. Even low- or moderate-speed chases can create substantial risk in congested areas, officials say, and high-speed chases that could endanger pedestrians are generally discouraged.
An official inquiry into a 2017 car rampage that killed six people — including a 3-month-old baby in a stroller — in a busy pedestrian mall in Melbourne, Australia, similarly focused on the bail system; the attacker was released from custody six days before the attack. It also homed in on a police failure to call a formal pursuit earlier in the day after the assailant stabbed his brother. A search for him began about an hour after the stabbing, in the early hours of the morning, but police failed to stop him until after his deadly attacks.
The Australian rampage was helped by a “perfect storm” of police deficiencies, and once he reached the crowded city center, there was nothing police could do to stop him, the inquiry concluded. The assailant is currently serving at least 46 years in jail for the murders and for injuring 27 others.
Mia Bloom, a scholar at Georgia State University who has researched the weaponizing of vehicles, wrote in a paper published after the Waukesha incident that as a means of mass killing, car ramming attacks are “virtually impossible to prepare against.”
Mark Berman and Marisa Iati contributed to this report.
