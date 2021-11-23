“I believe in the principles of the Constitution. I believe in getting a fair shake,” the governor said. “I don’t think there’s any way that you can look at this case and see justice was carried out.”
But the pardon didn’t fully clear the men’s names. As State Attorney William Gladson, the local prosecutor, pointed out in court documents late last month, “In general terms, a pardon ‘involves forgiveness and not forgetfulness.’”
In a motion filed Oct. 25, Gladson asked that the Groveland Four — Ernest Thomas, Samuel Shepherd, Charles Greenlee and Walter Irvin — be formally exonerated.
“The evidence strongly suggests that the sheriff, the judge, and the prosecutor all but ensured guilty verdicts in this case,” Gladson wrote. “ … I have not witnessed a more complete breakdown of the criminal justice system, nor do I ever expect I will again.”
On Monday, in the same courthouse where the men’s trials were held seven decades ago, Administrative Judge Heidi Davis granted the motion, dismissing the indictments of Thomas and Shepherd and setting aside the convictions and sentences of Greenlee and Irvin. The decision marks the end of a long road for the men’s families, who have pushed for years to have the four cleared of wrongdoing.
“We are blessed,” Thomas’s nephew Aaron Newson told the Associated Press.
He added that he hoped the ruling would prompt prosecutors to reopen other flawed cases from the Jim Crow era. “I hope that this is a start because lot of people didn’t get this opportunity. A lot of families didn’t get this opportunity. Maybe they will.”
Early one morning in July 1949, the accuser, 17-year-old Norma Padgett, said she was driving home from a dance with her husband when their car broke down. She claimed the four men initially stopped to help the couple but then attacked her husband and took turns raping her.
Greenlee, Shepherd and Irvin were quickly arrested, and Thomas fled to the Panhandle, where he was killed by an angry mob that reportedly shot him more than 400 times.
The three surviving defendants were convicted at trial later that year. Greenlee, who was 16 at the time, was sentenced to life in prison, but Shepherd and Irvin, who received the death penalty, appealed.
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned their convictions and ordered a new trial. But while the men were being transported from prison back to Lake County in 1951, Sheriff Willis McCall — a notorious segregationist and reputed white supremacist — shot the two men, claiming they’d tried to escape.
Irvin, who survived the shooting, told investigators that wasn’t true, and that McCall had intentionally shot at him and Shepherd, who died. According to Irvin, McCall bragged on his police radio moments after the shooting that he’d “got rid of them.”
With Thomas and Shepherd dead and Greenlee serving a life sentence, Irvin’s case went to a second trial in 1952. He was convicted by an all-white jury and once again sentenced to death. Gov. Thomas LeRoy Collins, who raised doubts about the evidence against Irvin, commuted Irvin’s sentence from death to life with parole in 1955, according to Gladson’s motion.
Both Greenlee and Irvin eventually were paroled. Irvin died in 1969 and Greenlee, in 2012.
Over the years, the guilt of the Groveland Four has been called into question. Author Gilbert King’s 2012 book about the case, “Devil in the Grove,” won the Pulitzer Prize for nonfiction and renewed public interest in clearing the men’s names.
Investigative reports from 1949 show that the doctor who examined Padgett hours after the alleged crime did not detect the presence of sperm and said he could not be certain she had been raped. Collins, the former governor who commuted Irvin’s sentence, pointed out that the doctor was not presented as a witness at trial and questioned why police had not followed up on information that would have bolstered their case, such as fingerprinting the Padgetts’ car or sending Irvin’s pants to the FBI for testing.
The pants, which were presented at trial and noted as having “smears” on the fabric, were forensically tested this past September as part of a review by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement following the 2019 pardons. No semen was found.
The motion for exoneration by Gladson, the state attorney, elaborated on other flaws in the case. For instance, the grandson of the late Jesse Hunter, who prosecuted the original trials, told investigators he found old letters indicating that Hunter and the trial judge did not believe Padgett had been raped. The motion also suggests a sheriff’s deputy who produced exhibits for the trials may have tampered with or outright created evidence.
Although the Groveland Four have received an apology from the Florida Legislature, a pardon from DeSantis and an exoneration from the Lake County judge, the accuser in the case has maintained that she was raped that morning in 1949. At the 2019 hearing for the state pardon, Padgett rejected the implication that she had falsified the story.
“I’m not no liar,” she said, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
And she pleaded with state officials not to pardon the men.
“I’m beggin’ y’all not to give them pardon because they done it,” she said.
In recent court documents, however, Gladson called Thomas “presumptively innocent” because he was killed before he could be convicted. Shepherd, too, is “presumptively innocent,” according to Gladson, because he was killed before he received a second trial.
In regards to Greenlee and Irvin, Gladson wrote that “one could argue” the 2019 pardon “should be treated as a pardon based on a determination of innocence.”
“Our judicial system, with good reason, favors finality,” he wrote. “ … There are times, however, when the past merges with the present, and we are forced to confront our sins. This is one of those moments.”