A quarter-mile from the rotary building, at 4:39 p.m., an officer told a dispatcher a maroon Ford Escape “just blew by [him]” at White Rock and Hartwell avenues, the intersection where barricades blocking traffic to the parade were removed just a minute before, according to police audio and time codes provided by Broadcastify.
A few moments later, the SUV rammed through the parade participants, killing five and injuring more than 40 people, including children.
The suspect who allegedly drove over the Marching Blackshirts of Waukesha South High School and other participants in the festivities was later identified by police as Darrell E. Brooks Jr., 39. A law enforcement official confirmed to The Washington Post that Brooks had been fleeing the scene of an alleged fight involving a knife.
The SUV then drove down Main Street, hitting more than 40 people and killing at least five of them.
Down the road, instead of following the parade route and make a turn to get to Wisconsin Avenue, the SUV went straight through North West Avenue, passing over the barriers.
Adriana Usero contributed to this report.