The requests came as the 12-member jury continued to deliberate the fate of Travis McMichael, his son Greg McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, who are charged with murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and attempt to falsely imprison, in the death last year of Arbery, 25.
The panel deliberated for more than six hours Tuesday before returning Wednesday morning. Shortly thereafter, they asked to review cellphone video at the heart of the case.
The footage shows Arbery running ahead of Bryan, toward the McMichaels and their truck, which is parked. Both McMichaels are armed. Arbery eventually passes the truck and then runs toward Travis McMichael; their movements are obscured as a first shot rings out.
Travis McMichael testified that he fired after Arbery struck him and grabbed his gun. The prosecution has accused of him lying from the stand and noted discrepancies with his early statements to police.
The jury also listened to a 911 call that Greg McMichael made mid-chase, just before the shooting. The defendant says that a “Black male” is running down the street. Then there is yelling and shots.
The jury received the case shortly before noon Tuesday, following a final rebuttal from prosecutors of the defense’s closing arguments.
Prosecutors say the men were dangerous vigilantes who jumped to conclusions about an unarmed “Black man running down the street,” chasing him in pickup trucks and violently confronting him. The defense said the accused suspected Arbery of break-ins and were attempting to make a legitimate “citizen’s arrest” that turned deadly when Travis McMichael shot in self-defense.
The case went 74 days without arrests before viral cellphone video leaked, drawing comparisons to a lynching and accusations that authorities had brushed a Black jogger’s death aside. Lawyers for Arbery’s family said Wednesday that the jury’s verdict will reverberate around the country.
“This is a very consequential day, not just for Ahmaud Arbery but for families all over America,” said Ben Crump, a prominent civil rights lawyer who represents the family. “We have to show that America must be better than what we saw in that video.”
The Rev. Al Sharpton criticized the trial itself — saying it featured the “most racist language” he had ever witnessed in a court case and that he prays the jury “will show this is the 21st year of the 21st century and we are not back in the days of Jim Crow.”
Sharpton joined Arbery’s family and their attorneys to pray on the steps of the Glynn County Courthouse on Wednesday, saying they hope this will be the final day of jury deliberations. Arbery’s mother and father declined to speak, but Sharpton and attorneys for the family — Crump and Lee Merritt — briefly addressed the media.
Sharpton said he returned to Brunswick to comfort the family, including Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones.
“They sat and heard some of the most racist things that I have heard in a court of law in the decades that I have been out here,” Sharpton said.
Arbery’s family accused the defense of desperation this week after Laura Hogue, an attorney for Greg McMichael, used her closing argument to blame Arbery for his own death, saying he ran away “instead of facing the consequences” and “chose to fight.”
Hogue drew gasps in the courtroom Monday and prompted Arbery’s mother to briefly leave when she said that “turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices that he made does not reflect the reality of what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores in khaki shorts, with no socks to cover his long dirty toenails.” Satilla Shores is the neighborhood where Arbery was killed.
Dunikoski said Tuesday that Hogue’s argument was “standard, standard stuff” faulting the victim.
Sharpton — whom one defense lawyer tried to bar from court while objecting to “Black pastors” in the gallery — said he has been in many courtrooms but has “never heard ministers called a lynch mob.”
Earlier in the trial, Judge Timothy Walmsley rebuked Kevin Gough, an attorney for Bryan, for his comments seeming to compare Sharpton’s presence to the hypothetical entrance of people wearing “white masks.” Gough has also accused a “woke left mob” of influencing the proceedings and at one point declared: “This is what a public lynching looks like in the 21st century.”
Merritt said that “in a lot of ways, we feel the jury is still out about the American judicial system.”
Knowles reported from Washington.