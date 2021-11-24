Fauci also said “it is conceivable” that the definition of a full vaccination could expand to include three doses of an mRNA vaccine such as those of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or two doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — to incorporate the booster doses. His remarks come as new daily coronavirus cases in the United States rose by 10 percent in the past week, according to Washington Post figures. Deaths have increased by 5 percent while hospitalizations have inched up by 2 percent during the same period.
On Monday, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, urged Americans to get vaccinated ahead of the holiday season. “We are really enthusiastic for people to be able to gather again for this holiday season, and we would just encourage that people do so safely,” Walensky said.
More than 36 million Americans have received their extra shots, according to the CDC. Almost 60 percent of people have been fully vaccinated in the country so far.
Here’s what to know
France's Macron warns of 'explosive' situation as Guadeloupe is hit by unrest over vaccine mandates
PARIS — The French government scrambled to respond to protests against covid-19 restrictions in two of its overseas departments in the Caribbean this week, in what President Emmanuel Macron called an “explosive” situation.
After a week of at times violent protests on Guadeloupe, the French government deployed special police forces to the territory of some 400,000 residents over the weekend.
There were also growing concerns over a general strike in nearby Martinique, an action prompted at least in part by recent coronavirus restrictions but also rooted in a range of other grievances.
In both overseas departments, the French government has implemented rules that are similar to the ones that have been in place in mainland France for months, including a vaccine mandate for firefighters and health workers and a health pass to restrict access to venues.
Those rules prompted weekly protests in mainland France in the summer that have now faded. France’s health pass is seen as the key reason for a significant rise in the country’s vaccination rate since then.
CDC moves Germany and Denmark to 'do not travel' list
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Denmark and Germany to its highest-risk category for travel as Europe continues to grapple with rising numbers of infections and deaths, leading some countries to reintroduce lockdowns and other restrictions they not long ago considered things of the past.
The countries were given a Level 4 warning, which means the CDC is recommending that Americans avoid traveling there, even if vaccinated. They join other European destinations on the Level 4 list, including some that were added recently — Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and Guernsey last week — and others that have been on the list for months, such as Britain.
Countries and territories in this group have an infection incidence rate of more than 500 new cases per 100,000 people over the past 28 days (or, in places with fewer than 100,000 residents, more than 500 cases cumulatively over the past 28 days).
The move came the same day Austria went into a national lockdown over soaring case numbers. The lockdown is expected to last 20 days, but will be reevaluated at 10.
Justice Dept. asks court to reinstate Biden's vaccination policy for businesses
The Biden administration asked a federal appeals court on Tuesday to reinstate its coronavirus vaccination or testing requirement for private businesses “as soon as possible” and to get rid of an earlier ruling that has temporarily blocked one of the White House’s signature policies, set to take effect in January.
Dozens of legal challenges primarily from Republican-led states, private employers and conservative groups have been consolidated before a single court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit.
Before the cases were combined this month, a different set of judges halted the policy, finding that the Labor Department exceeded its authority and caused “economic uncertainty” and “upheaval” for businesses that “threatens to decimate their workforces.”
The Justice Department said in its filing Tuesday that the federal government should be permitted to address “the grave danger of Covid-19 in the workplace.”