Senior health officials are calling for Americans to get vaccinated — and get their booster shots — as cases tick back up across the country and the approaching holiday season brings with it more indoor, maskless gatherings. Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said Tuesday that the “overwhelming majority” of vaccinated Americans should receive a booster dose, during an interview with Reuters.

Fauci also said “it is conceivable” that the definition of a full vaccination could expand to include three doses of an mRNA vaccine such as those of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or two doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — to incorporate the booster doses. His remarks come as new daily coronavirus cases in the United States rose by 10 percent in the past week, according to Washington Post figures. Deaths have increased by 5 percent while hospitalizations have inched up by 2 percent during the same period.

On Monday, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, urged Americans to get vaccinated ahead of the holiday season. “We are really enthusiastic for people to be able to gather again for this holiday season, and we would just encourage that people do so safely,” Walensky said.

More than 36 million Americans have received their extra shots, according to the CDC. Almost 60 percent of people have been fully vaccinated in the country so far.

Here’s what to know

  • With Thanksgiving around the corner, Americans are asking how to handle holiday visits to unvaccinated households and how to safely travel across the country.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Denmark and Germany to its highest-risk category for travel, as Europe grapples with rising numbers of infections and deaths.
  • The World Health Organization has warned that covid-19 deaths in the European region are projected to reach 2.2 million by next spring, based on current trends. Europe has become the epicenter of the pandemic, with death rates on the rise, especially in pockets where vaccination rates remain low.