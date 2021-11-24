Justice is supposed to be sweet, something that one might want to savor. But sometimes, the wait is so exhausting, so uncertain that when justice finally arrives all anyone can do is just take a deep breath to make up for all those days and months — and sometimes years — when folks were so busy hoping and fighting that they forgot to exhale. As Arbery’s parents made their way through the crowd, they were helped along by law enforcement. Last year, officers had dawdled in rendering aid to their son as he laid bleeding and dying in the street. Last year, the system said their son had died committing a burglary when no such evidence existed. On Wednesday, men in uniform followed in the wake of Arbery’s parents, protecting their back, giving them space and giving them room to breathe.