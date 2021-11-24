Darrell E. Brooks Jr., 39, was taken into custody this week for the third time in less than two years. On Tuesday, Court Commissioner Kevin Costello agreed to a request from prosecutors in Waukesha, Wis., to impose $5 million cash bail, citing Brooks’s past violent offenses, pending cases, missed court appearances and other factors. He said the “extraordinarily high” amount of bail was warranted.
“It’s an extraordinarily serious case with an extraordinary history with this gentleman of fleeing, of hurting people, of not following court orders, of not following criminal laws, not following just your societal norms,” Costello said.