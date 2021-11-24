The lengthy criminal record of the man accused of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin — killing six people, one of them an 8-year-old — has prompted questions about why he was not in jail that day amid an ongoing debate over cash bail and broader criminal justice.

Darrell E. Brooks Jr., 39, was taken into custody this week for the third time in less than two years. On Tuesday, Court Commissioner Kevin Costello agreed to a request from prosecutors in Waukesha, Wis., to impose $5 million cash bail, citing Brooks’s past violent offenses, pending cases, missed court appearances and other factors. He said the “extraordinarily high” amount of bail was warranted.

“It’s an extraordinarily serious case with an extraordinary history with this gentleman of fleeing, of hurting people, of not following court orders, of not following criminal laws, not following just your societal norms,” Costello said.