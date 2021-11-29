Omicron has also been found in Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Botswana, Britain, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, France and South Africa, where it was first identified. Israel moved to block the entry of noncitizens for two weeks in an effort to curb further spread of the variant within its borders.
“This clearly demonstrates the pandemic is not over,” Dominic Perrottet, the premier of Australia’s New South Wales state, told reporters Sunday. “There are limits to what the state and federal government can do: These variants will get into the country. It is inevitable.”
Some organ donors and recipients are fighting vaccination requirements
When hospital officials canceled his kidney transplant, Mike Ganim’s surgery date was just five days away.
He had already undergone a preoperative appointment and taken medical leave from work for the long-awaited, lifesaving operation. His close-knit family had created videos for him and for the woman who was giving him her kidney, stitching together tearful well-wishes and thank-yous from dozens of loved ones.
But on Oct. 8, the Cleveland Clinic phoned Ganim to say a newly enacted policy required organ transplant donors and recipients be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Eastlake, Ohio, man had gotten the vaccine — as a transplant patient, he is at risk of developing severe covid-19. But his donor hadn’t. Although she was willing to give up an organ, she did not want to get the shot.
U.S. stock futures gain, Asian markets recoup losses after Friday sell-off
Asian stock markets were modestly lower on Monday and U.S. index futures rose, following a heavy sell-off Friday on Wall Street sparked by concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus could jeopardize the global recovery from the pandemic.
Japan’s Nikkei index recovered ground to trade 0.5 percent lower by early afternoon, while Australia’s S&P/ASX200 was down 0.3 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.6 percent. Dow futures were up 0.7 percent and S&P 500 futures gained 0.9 percent, suggesting a higher open for U.S. equity markets later Monday.
The moves reflected a relative stabilization as investors wait for more information about the omicron variant, which has been detected in several countries. Scientists have pointed to concern about the number of mutations in the new variant, but have stressed that so far there is no evidence that it is deadlier nor that existing vaccines are less effective against it.
Still, omicron has cast a shadow over countries’ plans to reopen international travel, with some governments tightening restrictions until experts can deduce more about the new variant first detected in southern Africa. President Biden is expected to provide an update later Monday on the U.S. response.
In commodities, U.S. oil futures rebounded about 5 percent and gold was slightly firmer.
The dollar was relatively steady overall against most rivals and 10-year Treasury yields rose, last trading at 1.539 percent.
New York declares state of emergency over omicron variant
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) declared a state of emergency Friday in response to a cold-weather surge of coronavirus infections and the threat of the newly detected omicron variant, making her state one of the first in the country to impose measures against the mutation that was recently sequenced in southern Africa.
As part of the emergency, the state’s health department will be allowed to protect hospital capacity by limiting nonessential and non-urgent care until at least Jan. 15. Hospitals with less than 10 percent staffed bed capacity, or those designated by the state, will be authorized to screen patients and restrict admissions to keep beds open for the most urgent cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that omicron had not yet been detected in the United States, but Hochul said of the variant: “It’s coming.”