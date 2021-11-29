Omicron has also been found in Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Botswana, Britain, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, France and South Africa, where it was first identified. Israel moved to block the entry of noncitizens for two weeks in an effort to curb further spread of the variant within its borders.
“This clearly demonstrates the pandemic is not over,” Dominic Perrottet, the premier of Australia’s New South Wales state, told reporters Sunday. “There are limits to what the state and federal government can do: These variants will get into the country. It is inevitable.”
Here’s what to know
Are vaccinated people who have breakthrough infection less contagious?
Your questions about covid-19, answered:
“Are vaccinated people who have breakthrough covid less contagious than unvaccinated people who have covid? Are there any studies comparing the transmission rates? People I know who have had breakthrough covid have not spread it to their spouses, children, co-workers. Why is that?”
This question has been the subject of months of intense debate. We know that breakthrough infections, while uncommon, can spread the virus. Scientists are still trying to gauge the transmission risk. But a growing body of research indicates that vaccinated people are less likely than unvaccinated people to infect those around them. In other words, yes, the vaccinated do appear to be less contagious than the unvaccinated — or at least contagious for a shorter period of time.
Variant draws attention to imbalance between rich and poor nations
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Across a world of vaccine haves and have-nots, the omicron variant sends a warning on how the virus can evolve and spread without more aggressive measures to expand vaccinations, a top South African scientist said Saturday.
“Until we vaccinate enough people we’re going to have this happen over and over again,” said Glenda Gray, head the South African Medical Research Council, as global health agencies rushed to understand more about the new variant just days after it was first identified in South Africa.
Her comments underscored one of the major challenges facing global efforts to curb the pandemic: the contrasts between wealthy nations with plentiful vaccines — and even booster shots — and many poorer regions struggling to get vaccines and unable to fully distribute them.
Some organ donors and recipients are fighting vaccination requirements
When hospital officials canceled his kidney transplant, Mike Ganim’s surgery date was just five days away.
He had already undergone a preoperative appointment and taken medical leave from work for the long-awaited, lifesaving operation. His close-knit family had created videos for him and for the woman who was giving him her kidney, stitching together tearful well-wishes and thank-yous from dozens of loved ones.
But on Oct. 8, the Cleveland Clinic phoned Ganim to say a newly enacted policy required organ transplant donors and recipients be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Eastlake, Ohio, man had gotten the vaccine — as a transplant patient, he is at risk of developing severe covid-19. But his donor hadn’t. Although she was willing to give up an organ, she did not want to get the shot.
U.S. stock futures gain, Asian markets recoup losses after Friday sell-off
Asian stock markets were modestly lower on Monday and U.S. index futures rose, following a heavy sell-off Friday on Wall Street sparked by concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus could jeopardize the global recovery from the pandemic.
Japan’s Nikkei index recovered ground to trade 0.5 percent lower by early afternoon, while Australia’s S&P/ASX200 was down 0.3 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.6 percent. Dow futures were up 0.7 percent and S&P 500 futures gained 0.9 percent, suggesting a higher open for U.S. equity markets later Monday.
The moves reflected a relative stabilization as investors wait for more information about the omicron variant, which has been detected in several countries. Scientists have pointed to concern about the number of mutations in the new variant, but have stressed that so far there is no evidence that it is deadlier nor that existing vaccines are less effective against it.
Still, omicron has cast a shadow over countries’ plans to reopen international travel, with some governments tightening restrictions until experts can deduce more about the new variant first detected in southern Africa. President Biden is expected to provide an update later Monday on the U.S. response.
In commodities, U.S. oil futures rebounded about 5 percent and gold was slightly firmer.
The dollar was relatively steady overall against most rivals and 10-year Treasury yields rose, last trading at 1.539 percent.
New York declares state of emergency over omicron variant
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) declared a state of emergency Friday in response to a cold-weather surge of coronavirus infections and the threat of the newly detected omicron variant, making her state one of the first in the country to impose measures against the mutation that was recently sequenced in southern Africa.
As part of the emergency, the state’s health department will be allowed to protect hospital capacity by limiting nonessential and non-urgent care until at least Jan. 15. Hospitals with less than 10 percent staffed bed capacity, or those designated by the state, will be authorized to screen patients and restrict admissions to keep beds open for the most urgent cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that omicron had not yet been detected in the United States, but Hochul said of the variant: “It’s coming.”