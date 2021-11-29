The omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in Canada, the country’s health minister said on Sunday, marking the first identification of the variant in North America as cases continue to emerge around the globe.

Two cases in Ontario were confirmed to have been of the omicron variant, which has been noted as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization, Jean-Yves Duclos, Canada’s health minister, said.

Omicron has also been found in Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Botswana, Britain, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, France and South Africa, where it was first identified. Israel moved to block the entry of noncitizens for two weeks in an effort to curb further spread of the variant within its borders.

“This clearly demonstrates the pandemic is not over,” Dominic Perrottet, the premier of Australia’s New South Wales state, told reporters Sunday. “There are limits to what the state and federal government can do: These variants will get into the country. It is inevitable.”

Here’s what to know