Prosecutors are expected to focus on Potter’s experience and argue that a seasoned veteran of 26 years acted recklessly despite her decades of training. The defense will counter that Potter made a tragic but ultimately innocent mistake by mixing up her weapons. The defense has indicated in pretrial motions that it plans to shift culpability onto Wright for his death: He is seen on body-camera footage trying to escape an officer’s grasp and climb back into his car mid-arrest.