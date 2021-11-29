But this is not the first time I have had to flag one of my son’s teachers about a racist or culturally insensitive activity. In the second grade, he was asked to portray a enslaved person following the North Star to freedom on the Underground Railroad in an ill-conceived — and subsequently abandoned — musical production for Black History Month. In first grade, his class was taught a song that included physical gestures to symbolize different countries. The gesture for China was pulling back the sides of their eyes into a slant.