The decorations aim to make you feel part of a national family rather than part of a family at war with itself. First lady Jill Biden, who is tasked with overseeing the decorations, has thrust her family into the forefront with replicas of her grandchildren’s stockings hanging from the mantel in the State Dining Room and photographs from her family album adorning the trees there, along with family pictures of previous presidents. The first family doesn’t look regal; they don’t look idyllic either. When they’re in formal attire, the snapshot is informal rather than stiffly posed. When they are at play — dressed as Santa and the Grinch — they’re rumpled. They are not Camelot. They aren’t regal. They look ordinary and ordinary is good enough. Ordinary, quite frankly, is miraculous.