Several people described the event as chaotic and disorganized. Ana Saia told KLAS she had to run around looking for gloves so her sorority sister could use them during her fight. The headgear competitors were wearing kept falling off and needed to be readjusted, she said. UNLV journalism student David Cruz shot video of several of the fights, including one that appears to show the referee drinking from a Modelo can. Cruz said the fighters were just going at each other without any technique or adherence to boxing rules meant to prevent injuries.