The omicron coronavirus variant is threatening the U.S. economy’s rebound and growth on a global scale, experts say – despite encouraging signals last week with unemployment claims falling to the lowest level since November 1969 and consumer spending increasing.

The chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome H. Powell, warned in remarks prepared for congressional testimony Tuesday that “the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant pose downside risks to employment and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation.” He added that “greater concerns about the virus” could exacerbate existing problems, such as labor shortages and supply chain struggles.

Rating agencies Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings rang similar alarms on Monday after the World Health Organization said the omicron variant carried a “very high” global risk and is likely to spread. “We currently believe that another large, synchronized global downturn, such as that seen in the first half of 2020, is highly unlikely but the rise in inflation will complicate macroeconomic responses if the new variant takes hold,” Fitch said, according to Reuters.

The slew of travel restrictions issued in response to the variant worldwide, including by the United States, could also spook travelers who are flocking back to airports. The United States on Sunday recorded its busiest day of air travel since the start of the pandemic. The U.S. Travel Association this week urged the Biden administration to “revisit” its restrictions.

Here’s what to know

  • Although the omicron variant’s mutations have concerned scientists, much remains unknown about its tangible impact. “It’s a complete black box,” one virologist told The Washington Post.
  • President Biden called the omicron coronavirus variant a “cause for concern” but “not a cause for panic.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention significantly expanded its recommendations for booster shots, saying that all adults 18 and older should get them.
  • South Africa, among the first countries to identify the variant, is preparing for a potential surge in infections. An epidemiologist there warned in a government briefing that the country could top 10,000 cases per day by the end of the week.