Rating agencies Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings rang similar alarms on Monday after the World Health Organization said the omicron variant carried a “very high” global risk and is likely to spread. “We currently believe that another large, synchronized global downturn, such as that seen in the first half of 2020, is highly unlikely but the rise in inflation will complicate macroeconomic responses if the new variant takes hold,” Fitch said, according to Reuters.
The slew of travel restrictions issued in response to the variant worldwide, including by the United States, could also spook travelers who are flocking back to airports. The United States on Sunday recorded its busiest day of air travel since the start of the pandemic. The U.S. Travel Association this week urged the Biden administration to “revisit” its restrictions.
Here’s what to know
Biden said South Africa turned down vaccine doses. But it’s more complicated than that.Return to menu
President Biden on Monday rebutted criticism that the United States is hoarding doses of coronavirus vaccines at the expense of South Africa and other middle- and low-income countries, pointing to the fact that South Africa has turned down additional doses in recent days.
But the story of vaccines in Africa is far more complicated than a matter of supply — a reality that became evident as vaccine availability emerged as a flash point in the days after a potentially dangerous new virus variant, dubbed omicron, was identified in southern Africa.
That story includes issues of access, fragile health-care systems and the difficulty of making sure Pfizer’s vaccine remains ultracold.
Markets slump after Moderna chief’s warning on omicronReturn to menu
U.S. stock futures slumped and Asian markets retreated Tuesday after Moderna’s CEO predicted that existing vaccines would be much less effective at combating omicron compared with previous coronavirus variants.
The moves underscored the jitters coursing through global markets as investors react to each piece of new information about the little-understood variant, which has led countries to reimpose travel restrictions and raised concerns that its spread could derail economic recovery.
Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s chief executive, told the Financial Times the high number of mutations on the spike protein of the variant, and its rapid spread, suggested vaccines would need to be modified — something he warned could take months. He added that he expected a “material drop” in vaccine effectiveness compared with the delta variant.
S&P 500 futures fell sharply after the comments were published, and last traded down 0.8 percent. Dow futures were 1.1 percent lower. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei benchmark shed 1.6 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 2.3 percent.
U.S. oil prices fell back below $70 a barrel, while gold rose and risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar weakened against the greenback. The 10-year Treasury yield also declined.
Tuesday’s pullback followed gains the previous day, when hopes that omicron might be less virulent even if it is more transmissible than other variants had buoyed equities.
On Monday, President Biden said the United States could handle the new variant, which was first detected in southern Africa, describing it as a cause for concern but not panic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strengthened recommendations on booster shots.
Maine doctor’s license suspended after allegations of covid-19 misinformationReturn to menu
A Maine medical board said it suspended a doctor’s license after reviewing his covid-19 “exemption letters” and reports that he spread misinformation about the coronavirus.
The state’s Board of Osteopathic Licensure froze Paul Gosselin’s license for 30 days starting Nov. 19, pending further action at a hearing. Osteopathic doctors tend to talk about a “whole-body” approach to health and embrace alternative treatments.
The announcement marks a rare crackdown on medical providers who allegedly mislead people about the pandemic. The Federation of State Medical Boards warned this summer that doctors who spread falsehoods about coronavirus vaccines could have their medical licenses revoked or suspended — but few doctors have been publicly disciplined.
The board in Maine gave few details of its concerns about Gosselin but said he “engaged in conduct that constitutes fraud or deceit.” It also accused the doctor of “incompetence” and “unprofessional conduct.”
It did not provide more information about the exemption letters. Some people have sought medical exemptions from vaccination mandates as the societal costs of refusing the shots rise.
The website for Gosselin’s Waterville-based practice, Patriots Health, links to another website suggesting that hydroxychloroquine can treat covid-19. It doesn’t. Gosselin’s site also promotes advice from the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, a group of doctors that has touted the deworming drug ivermectin as a covid-19 treatment and preventive despite no proof it works.
The “role of vaccination” is a small footnote in the organization’s posted protocol, which says ivermectin, vitamins and other substances can provide a “safety net for those who cannot or have not been vaccinated.”
A contact page for Gosselin’s practice prominently mentions exemption letters and lists his email as “QPatriotHealth@Gmail.com.”
Gosselin did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday evening.
Doctors who disparage masks and vaccines have faced growing scrutiny. Earlier this fall, the Oregon Medical Board said it revoked a doctor’s license and fined him $10,000 for “dishonorable or unprofessional conduct” that included falsely telling patients that masks are ineffective and even dangerous to one’s health.
Epidemiologists: If omicron is less severe than delta, it could be a path out of the pandemicReturn to menu
As a new coronavirus variant of concern spreads globally, some experts read a possible positive future in the limited tea leaves gathered so far on omicron.
Tony Blakely, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Melbourne, said omicron could represent a path out of the pandemic, if it turns out to be more infectious while causing less-severe symptoms than previous variants.
“That may actually be a good thing because it means that as it washes through populations, you’ll have less morbidity and mortality,” he said.
“We don’t have a lot of evidence, but what we hear out of South Africa so far is that people are getting less sick. What we really want is a decent cohort study.”
In Blakely’s Australia, authorities have taken cautious steps against the omicron variant, with six cases detected in the country as of midday Tuesday. Entry from nine southern African countries has been banned, a planned border reopening to temporary visa holders and international students has been delayed, and the two most populous states have reinstated mandatory home quarantine for overseas arrivals.
But Australia’s chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, said Tuesday that the nation was “committed to continue to reopen.”
In Melbourne, Deakin University’s chair of epidemiology, Catherine Bennett, said a significant new variant did not necessarily mean a worse variant, despite the world’s experience with the delta strain. “If we had something more infectious, something capable of outrunning delta, that had a better profile when it came to virulence or disease causation, then that would be one of those small mercies,” she said.