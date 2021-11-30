If there’s any greater symbolism to Boebert’s spitefulness, it may be that it offers evidence that the mean-girl mentality comfortably shares space with bro culture. The old saw that women are more collaborative in their leadership style does not apply here. Boebert, 34, is a performer above all else. She’s part of a generation of legislators who arrived in Congress fully steeped in the language of social media. They posted videos of themselves offering up their skin-care routine. They’ve used Instagram as a public confessional. Boebert posted a video that included close-ups of her glitter-encrusted heels as she walked about Capitol Hill. And while their actual clout is limited, their reach is immense. They know how to attract followers and nab viewers and transform themselves into name brands within their sphere. They know how to build a fan base. They can go viral with ease as they recognize that every moment is a possible post. And Boebert uses meanness as a magnet.