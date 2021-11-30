The lawsuit is the latest allegation of abuse of power by a religious leader. Earlier this month, the founder of a Filipino megachurch was arrested and charged with orchestrating a sex-trafficking operation. According to federal prosecutors, Apollo Carreon Quiboloy and his accomplices told victims forced to engage in sexual acts that their obedience was “God’s will.” Quiboloy’s lawyer has denied the allegations. In October, eight leaders of a Nation of Islam offshoot in Kansas that has been labeled a “cult” were arrested for allegedly separating children from their families, housing them in poor conditions and forcing them into labor without pay.