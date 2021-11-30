Police have not identified the victims, but McCabe said that the three fatalities are believed to be students and that one teacher is among the wounded.
“It’s a very tragic situation,” he said.
The gunman fired 15 to 20 shots, police said, and 911 dispatchers were flooded with more than 100 calls about the incident. Officers arrived on scene within minutes and confronted the gunman, who McCabe said “did not give us any resistance as he was taken into custody.”
The suspect, who also has not been named, has “invoked his right not to speak” and asked for an attorney, McCabe added.
“You never want to prepare for something like this, but you have to,” he said.
At least 100 officers and other personnel from two dozen agencies, including the FBI, responded to the shooting. Nearly 60 ambulance units were sent to the school, as well as helicopters, because authorities were not sure how many people would need to be transported, said John Lyman, a public information officer for the Rochester Hills Fire Department. Authorities are expected to hold another news briefing at 5 p.m.
“Of course I’m shocked,” said Tim Throne, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent. “It’s devastating.”
Trayshan Bryant, a senior at Oxford High School, told reporters at the scene that he had heard rumors that a student was threatening “to shoot up the school.”
“I heard it multiple times,” Bryant told Detroit’s WXYZ, adding that kids sometimes make “play” threats. “But you’re not supposed to play about that. You know, this is real.”
Bryant, who rushed to the scene with his mother to check on friends, said he had decided to stay home Tuesday because of the rumors.
At the news conference, McCabe said school staff “did everything right” in preparing for a possible active-shooter situation. He would not say whether the suspect had made threats leading up to the shooting but said the possibility is part of the police investigation.
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D), who represents the district where the high school sits, described the Oxford community as “tight-knit.”
“People there care deeply for one another,” she said on Twitter. “That will be more important than ever now.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.