But after Anthony Broadwater spent 16 years in prison and decades struggling to move forward while tethered to the state’s sex offender registry, a New York Supreme Court judge freed him from the conviction.
On Tuesday, Sebold broke her silence. In a statement first released to the Associated Press and later posted on Medium, the author apologized directly to Broadwater, 61, but cast equal blame on “our flawed legal system.”
“I deeply regret what you have been through,” Sebold wrote to Broadwater. “I am sorry most of all for the fact that the life you could have led was unjustly robbed from you, and I know that no apology can change what happened to you and never will.”
“I will remain sorry for the rest of my life that while pursuing justice through the legal system, my own misfortune resulted in Mr. Broadwater’s unfair conviction,” she continued.
Soon after the release, Broadwater’s lawyer told Syracuse.com that his client was moved to tears by Sebold’s words.
“It comes sincerely from her heart,” Broadwater said in an interview with the news site. “She knowingly admits what happened. I accept her apology.”
A spokesman for Scribner, the publisher of “Lucky,” said in a statement on Tuesday that the company would stop distribution of the memoir as they “consider how the work might be revised.” The announcement came one week after the publisher initially indicated there were no plans to update the book.
The memoir is centered around Sebold’s rape when she was 18 years old. Sebold, who is White, was walking through a park near Syracuse University in May 1981 when a Black man brutally attacked her. She then walked back to her dorm, where she reported the rape to a friend and campus security.
About five months after the incident, Sebold told police she passed her assailant on the street. Law enforcement arrested Broadwater, who was 20 at the time, and charged him with rape. (Sebold used a pseudonym for Broadwater in her memoir.)
What followed were events that would later cast doubt on Broadwater’s conviction and would be used by his lawyers to show significant flaws in the prosecution’s 1982 case.
During a police lineup of five men, Sebold identified a different man as her attacker. The prosecutor proceeded to influence Sebold, Broadwater’s lawyers argued in court this year. They noted that Sebold was falsely told that Broadwater and the man she initially identified in the lineup were friends and stood next to each other to deceive her.
The case also relied on analysis of a microscopic hair found on Sebold. In 2015, the Justice Department and the FBI formally acknowledged that the technique was flawed.
Although a rape kit was used to collect evidence, it was destroyed in 1989, before the advent of modern DNA testing, according to Syracuse.com.
Broadwater unsuccessfully appealed his case four times — three while he was still in prison and once after his release. Hope for a viable appeal came earlier this year, when the then-executive producer of a film adaptation of Sebold’s memoir began questioning Broadwater’s arrest and conviction.
Timothy Mucciante, the producer, left the production in June, he told the New York Times, and hired a private investigator to look into Broadwater’s case. The two presented their findings to attorney J. David Hammond, who took on Broadwater as a client.
On Nov. 22, the Onondaga County district attorney sided with Broadwater’s lawyers, asserting that the case against Broadwater was flawed. The judge agreed and wiped Broadwater’s criminal record of the rape and the five related charges, Syracuse.com first reported.
In her statement, Sebold noted that she put trust in the legal system to help bring justice for a “traumatized 18-year-old rape victim.” But what actually occurred was an “injustice” that “forever, and irreparably, alter[ed] a young man’s life by the very crime that had altered mine,” she wrote.
“I am grateful that Mr. Broadwater has finally been vindicated, but the fact remains that 40 years ago, he became another young Black man brutalized by our flawed legal system,” she continued. “I will forever be sorry for what was done to him.”
The author added that she spent the days following the court’s decision trying to gather her thoughts.
“I will continue to struggle with the role that I unwittingly played within a system that sent an innocent man to jail,” she wrote. “I will also grapple with the fact that my rapist will, in all likelihood, never be known, may have gone on to rape other women, and certainly will never serve the time in prison that Mr. Broadwater did.”
In response to the letter, Broadwater acknowledged that it “must have taken a lot of courage” for Sebold to write the apology, he told Syracuse.com.
“It’s still painful to me because I was wrongfully convicted,” he added in a statement, “but this will help me in my process to come to peace with what happened.”