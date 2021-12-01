For eight days, author Alice Sebold remained quiet about the exoneration last week of the man convicted of raping her in 1981. Sebold’s 1999 memoir “Lucky,” which describes in searing detail the attack in Syracuse, N.Y., when she was a college freshman, propelled her into a successful career as a novelist. She would go on to write “The Lovely Bones,” which sold millions of copies and was made into a 2009 film directed by Peter Jackson.