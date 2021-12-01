The considerations come as the World Health Organization on Tuesday warned that in light of the omicron variant, people who are not fully vaccinated or have not recovered from covid-19, as well as people age 60 or older and those at high risk of severe illness from covid-19, should postpone travel to places where the virus is spreading — a qualifier that includes much of the world as countries across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia are battling upticks in cases.
Here’s what to know
Where the omicron variant has been detected around the world
Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Brazil are among the latest nations to confirm cases of the omicron coronavirus variant.
Here’s where else around the globe cases have been reported, so far:
North America
- Canada
South America
- Brazil
Europe
- Austria
- Belgium
- Denmark
- England
- Germany
- Italy
- The Netherlands
- Portugal
- Scotland
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland (suspected cases)
- Czech Republic (suspected cases)
Africa
- Nigeria
- Botswana
- South Africa
- Reunion Island (France)
Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
Asia and the Pacific
- Australia
- Japan
- South Korea (suspected cases)
China says Beijing Olympics to continue 'smoothly' as planned despite omicron
The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held “smoothly and successfully on schedule,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said, amid international concerns over the omicron variant.
Although there may be “some challenges” to preventing and controlling the spread of the variant during an international sporting event, Zhao Lijian said during Tuesday’s press briefing that China has accumulated enough experience from the past two years to handle the coronavirus.
Slated to open on Feb. 4, the Winter Olympics will bring thousands of athletes from more than 100 nations to Beijing, where borders have effectively been shuttered to foreign visitors since the start of the global pandemic.
Holding steadfast to its “zero-tolerance” policy, China will enforce mandatory daily coronavirus testing for all athletes and visitors staying in the Olympic Village. Vaccination exemptions will be approved on a case-by-case basis, and unvaccinated individuals will have to go through a 21-day quarantine upon arrival to the country.
Only residents of mainland China will be allowed to buy tickets; this summer’s Tokyo Games, on the other hand, prohibited in-person spectators. The Japanese capital maintained a state of emergency during the Summer Games, but even rising covid cases failed to discourage residents from gathering in public parks to watch parts of the opening ceremonies or crowding near outdoor sporting venues.
Anti-vaxxers target Australian politicians, including with death threats
SYDNEY — One state leader was threatened with beheading over his vaccine mandate. Another was hanged in effigy. And a federal lawmaker who defended inoculation requirements was doxed by a colleague, leading to a torrent of abuse.
For more than a year, Australia managed to avoid many of the divisions that tore at countries hit harder by the pandemic. People reluctantly accepted temporary intrusions on their freedoms, including contact tracing and lockdowns, designed to squelch a delta outbreak and protect their fellow citizens.
But that unity has begun to fray. As states lift restrictions and life returns to normal for the almost 90 percent of eligible Australians who are fully vaccinated, the holdouts find themselves barred from cafes, bars, restaurants, gyms, pools and other nonessential venues. A small but highly visible anti-vaccine movement routinely shuts down city centers with protests, some of which have turned violent, and has trained its anger on politicians who have supported vaccine mandates.
Stricter coronavirus testing being weighed for all travelers to U.S.
The Biden administration is preparing stricter testing requirements for all travelers entering the United States, including returning Americans, to curb the spread of the potentially dangerous omicron variant, according to three federal health officials.
As part of an enhanced winter covid strategy Biden is expected to announce Thursday, U.S. officials would require everyone entering the country to be tested one day before boarding flights, regardless of their vaccination status or country of departure. Administration officials are also considering a requirement that all travelers get retested within three to five days of arrival.
In addition, they are debating a controversial proposal to require all travelers, including U.S. citizens, to self-quarantine for seven days, even if their test results are negative. Those who flout the requirements might be subject to fines and penalties, the first time such penalties would be linked to testing and quarantine measures for travelers in the United States.