The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that in light of the omicron variant, people who are not fully vaccinated or have not recovered from covid-19, as well as people age 60 or older and those at high risk of severe illness from covid-19, should postpone travel to places where the virus is spreading. Those places now include much of the world, as countries across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia battle surges in cases.
Here’s what to know
WHO blasts travel bans as ineffective in stopping spread of omicronReturn to menu
World health officials blasted blanket travel bans on people coming from southern Africa, imposed by countries seeking to stop the spread of the omicron variant, arguing that they are ineffective and can cause social and economic harm.
“Blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread of omicron, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), during a news briefing Wednesday. It is “deeply concerning,” he said, that African countries are being “penalized” for reporting cases of the new coronavirus variant.
Tedros, along with other top WHO officials, said such travel restrictions are not effective in stopping the spread of the new variant and urged countries to instead implement “rational and proportional” science-based measures such as increased testing before and upon travel, quarantines, expanded surveillance programs and ramped-up vaccination efforts.
“Our concern is that we apply public health principles, not political principles, to select the measures we use to control the spread of the disease, and those are targeted at reducing the transmission of the virus while presenting the least possible imposition on the individual’s rights,” said Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program.
Ryan said there are some “inherent” contradictions in some of these imposed blanket measures, like countries banning entry depending on nationality, residence, passport, etc.
Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead for covid-19 with the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, emphasized that there is still not enough information to determine omicron’s transmissibility, but that the variant is likely to prove more transmissible. She added that officials have seen reports of confirmed omicron cases that “go from mild all the way to severe disease,” but she stressed that it is still “early days” and that scientists continue to learn more about the variant.
Kerkhove said scientists are expected to have more conclusive information about transmissibility within days, and she reiterated the importance of vaccines. She said vaccines offer a high degree of protection against the dominant delta variant, which continues its spread around the world.
“Even if there is reduction in efficacy, it is still better to get the vaccine because it will save your life,” she said.
Trump tested positive for coronavirus before first debate with Biden, former chief of staff saysReturn to menu
President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus days before his first debate against then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in September 2020, a former top aide says in a new book.
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows writes that Trump tested positive for the virus on Sept. 26, 2020, three days before his Sept. 29 debate with Biden, according to the Guardian, which obtained a copy of the book ahead of its official release next week.
The White House did not reveal the positive test at the time, and Trump received a negative result from a different test shortly thereafter, Meadows writes.
The coronavirus is set to cost the tourism industry $1.6 trillion this year. Omicron could make it worse.Return to menu
The return of tougher covid restrictions to fight the latest variant, omicron, has already left some travelers stranded. For many tourism businesses, it’s also threatening hopes of an upcoming holiday boost this year — especially after last year’s shutdowns emptied out popular destinations, from the Colosseum in Rome to the resort island of Bali.
“There was a kind of sunrise on the horizon” earlier this year, said Tobias Warnecke, the German hotel association’s economic adviser. Now, thanks to infections and rule changes roaring back, and fears over omicron, “we have a lot of cancellations, and we’re on our way down.”
With scientists rushing to better understand the variant and its high number of mutations, governments including in the United States have started tightening masking, quarantine and travel rules.
Ask The Post: What do you want to know about the omicron variant?Return to menu
Health officials and vaccine makers are worried that the new omicron variant of the coronavirus could be more transmissible and adept at evading the body’s immune defenses because of its high number of mutations.
On Tuesday, the chief executive of the coronavirus vaccine maker Moderna predicted that existing vaccines might be much less effective against the omicron variant, spooking financial markets.
Although the omicron variant’s mutations have concerned scientists, who are quickly trying to learn all they can, much remains unknown. “It’s a complete black box,” one virologist told The Post.
Three health and science reporters — Akilah Johnson, Fenit Nirappil and Joel Achenbach — and William Booth, the London bureau chief for The Post, will answer your questions on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Eastern time. All of them have been covering the coronavirus pandemic in different capacities since its earliest days.
Send in your questions here.
E.U. head warns of ‘double challenge’ with delta and omicronReturn to menu
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen continued to push the importance of vaccines and boosters Tuesday, as she warned that Europe is experiencing a “severe double challenge” — a surge in infections and hospitalizations caused by the delta variant and new risks posed by the potentially more contagious omicron variant.
“At this point, we do not know all about this variant, but we know enough to be concerned,” von der Leyen told reporters.
Sixty-six percent of the population of the European Union has been vaccinated, and von der Leyen said that the unvaccinated continue to account for most of the region’s hospitalizations. As she issued her public plea for people to get vaccinated, more E.U. countries were enacting vaccine mandates.
Greece said Tuesday that it would mandate vaccines for everyone over age 60 and would fine those who refused.
Vaccine mandates in Europe would fall to individual countries, and von der Leyen said the 27 nations of the E.U. should coordinate a unified approach.
“If you are asking me what my personal position is, two or three years ago, I would never have thought to witness what we see right now, that we have this horrible pandemic, we have these lifesaving vaccines, but they are not being used adequately everywhere,” von der Leyen said. “This needs discussion, this needs a common approach.”
Foundations call for emergency vaccine increase to fight omicron in developing worldReturn to menu
Eight prominent philanthropic organizations on Wednesday demanded that wealthy nations and pharmaceutical companies dramatically increase the coronavirus vaccines going to low-income countries, citing their lagging vaccination rates and the emergence of the new omicron variant.
“[W]e call for countries with excess doses to stop hoarding and donate those supplies now, and to continue to donate future excesses in real time,” the foundations’ leaders wrote in a joint letter, citing data that less than 7 percent of Africa’s population is fully vaccinated.
“Donations to COVAX, [African Vaccine Acquisition Trust], and African countries must be made in a way that allows their governments to mobilize their resources in support of equitable distribution and enables both short- and long-term planning.”
The letter was signed by the leaders of the Archewell Foundation, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Ford Foundation, Kagiso Trust, Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Open Society Foundations and the Rockefeller Foundation.
The foundations also called on international leaders to lift export restrictions on vaccine supplies and “do everything in their power” to expedite the sharing of intellectual property and technology transfer so manufacturers in low- and middle-income countries can produce their own coronavirus vaccines. They also chastise “unreasonable travel bans” applied to nations in southern Africa that first warned about the emergence of omicron.
“This new variant demonstrates that vaccine nationalism is a short-sighted approach that is self-defeating and puts us all at risk,” the foundation leaders wrote.
Nigeria reports West Africa’s first omicron cases, igniting confusion over timelineReturn to menu
DAKAR, Senegal — Nigeria has confirmed its first cases of the omicron variant after three travelers arriving from South Africa tested positive, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control said Wednesday.
The travelers all landed in Africa’s most populous country over the past week, Ifedayo Adetifa, the NCDC’s director general, said in a statement.
Omicron is “widespread globally,” Adetifa said. “Therefore, it is a matter of when, not if, we will identify more cases.”
Confusion abounded, however, after the nation’s top health agency initially reported that omicron was found in samples collected in October, which would have made Nigeria one of the first places where the variant was known to have existed. The wording of the statement was subsequently changed.
A medical official who works with the NCDC, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject, told The Washington Post that the information was a mistake, saying the passengers had actually been swabbed in the last days of November.
‘Don’t freak out’ over omicron, says chief of vaccine maker BioNTechReturn to menu
The head of BioNTech, the coronavirus vaccine partner to pharmaceutical company Pfizer, has a message for people amid the omicron variant: Don’t panic.
Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of German based BioNTech told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that the companies’ vaccine had proved effective against severe illness from covid-19, and he assumed such protection would continue even with the omicron variant.
“Our message is: Don’t freak out, the plan remains the same: Speed up the administration of a third booster shot,” Sahin said Tuesday.
While it’s possible the omicron variant may prove better at evading antibodies compared to the delta variant, Sahin said, it is too early to say if the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would need to be adjusted. Billions of doses have been administered globally, including in the United States.
“Whether or not we will need extra protection by an adapted vaccine, this remains to be seen, later,” Sahin said.
This is a notably different tone than taken by Moderna’s CEO Stéphane Bancel who on Tuesday predicted “a material drop” in protection from existing vaccines at combating omicron compared with previous variants of the virus. “All the scientists I’ve talked to … [say], ‘This is not going to be good,’ ” he said.
Trump-appointed judges block Biden administration vaccine mandate for health-care workersReturn to menu
Another federal judge blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for certain medical workers on Tuesday, effectively halting the requirement across the country after it was blocked in 10 states a day before.
The two rulings, made on consecutive days by Trump-appointed judges, amount to yet another blow to the Biden administration’s key initiative to increase workplace safety and coronavirus vaccination rates through such requirements.
The Biden administration issued the vaccine mandate, for health-care workers at facilities that received funding from Medicare and Medicaid, in early November through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). It was estimated to apply to some 1.7 million workers at 76,000 facilities across the country, including hospitals and nursing homes.
World agrees to negotiate global ‘pandemic treaty’ to fight next outbreakReturn to menu
Less than a week after the new omicron variant of the coronavirus was reported to the World Health Organization, global leaders on Wednesday agreed to start negotiations to create a new international agreement to prevent and deal with future pandemics — which some have dubbed a “pandemic treaty.”
The special session of the World Health Assembly, only the second ever held by the WHO’s governing body, pledged by consensus to begin work on an agreement, amid a round of applause.
“I welcome the decision you have adopted today, to establish an intergovernmental negotiating body to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
The commitment by countries to negotiate a “global accord” would “help to keep future generations safer from the impacts of pandemics,” he added.
However, negotiations are a slow process, and any treaty could take years to finalize — probably well after the end of the current coronavirus pandemic. “Of course, there is still a long road ahead,” Tedros acknowledged.
Nursing unions around the world file U.N. complaint over vaccine patent waiversReturn to menu
On Monday, nurses unions from around the world filed a complaint with the United Nations, accusing some wealthy nations of violating human rights by blocking waivers that they say are critical to equitably expanding vaccine access and keeping health workers safe.
The complaint was filed three days after the World Trade Organization, citing the spread of the omicron variant, postponed what was to be its biggest meeting in four years — an in-person forum to debate calls to waive intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines, which the United States in theory has endorsed.
The meeting, meant to kick off in Switzerland on Monday, will be held in March “if conditions allow it,” the Geneva-based agency said.
In the meantime, those urging the temporary suspension of pharmaceutical companies’ right to keep secret their coronavirus vaccine formulas are trying to maintain the pressure.
Children 5 and older now have a vaccine. Many parents are still anxiously waiting.Return to menu
Even with the recent authorization of a coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, many parents and grandparents are still in limbo, anxiously awaiting shots for younger children.
Although children are less likely to suffer severe disease, they can still contract and transmit the virus to others. Those who test positive must quarantine — and children may even have to stay home from day care or preschool when their classmates become ill after exposure to the virus. This forces parents to find alternative child care or take time off from work to care for them, which some families say has become common.
“It’s nice that 5-to-11-year-olds have this option available to them,” Diana Wakim, a 31-year-old in Columbus, Ohio, and mother of a 2-year-old boy, said about the coronavirus vaccine. “But we’re just sort of sitting here and twiddling our thumbs and thinking, ‘When are we going to be protected? When can we keep our son safe and ourselves safe?’ ”
White House aides search for available contingency funding as they monitor omicron risksReturn to menu
Senior White House officials have in the past few days studied how much funding they have available to respond to the omicron variant, as the Biden administration makes contingency plans to deal with the next potential stage in the pandemic, three people familiar with the matter said.
The review comes amid fresh tremors on Wall Street related to omicron and the economy’s outlook. The CEO of Moderna alarmed investors Tuesday when he warned that vaccines might not be as effective against this particular variant. Several hours later, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell spooked financial markets even more when he said the central bank could speed up the relaxation of its emergency measures amid concerns about inflation.
The burst of uncertainty comes as government officials try to ascertain both the health and economic risks posed by omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus that was recently detected in southern Africa but is now in multiple countries. The White House Office of Management and Budget and senior Biden administration health officials are working to determine exactly how much remaining funding they have that could be redirected to new problems arising from the variant.
National Guard troops refusing vaccine will lose pay, Pentagon says, in warning shot to GOP-led statesReturn to menu
National Guard members who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus will be barred from training and have their pay withheld, the Pentagon said Tuesday, in an apparent warning shot from the Biden administration to Republican governors looking to defy federal mandates.
The directive from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin comes a day after he rejected a request from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) to exempt his state’s National Guard members from the vaccine requirement. Stitt is the only governor to enact such a policy, though his countermand generated inquiries from leaders in other conservative-leaning states interested in challenging President Biden’s initiative to immunize the federal workforce and government contractors.
In his guidance, Austin said all 2.1 million service members, including National Guard personnel under state command, are obligated to follow his August order instructing them to receive the vaccine. Failure to comply, he has said, will result in disciplinary action and imperil their careers. “No credit or excused absence shall be afforded to members who do not participate in drills, training, or other duty due to failure to be fully vaccinated against covid-19,” Austin said.