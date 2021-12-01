Brady, one of the most famous athletes on the planet, once played for the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, less than an hour from Pontiac. From 1996 to 1999, he played in 29 games, racking up 4,773 yards and scoring 30 touchdowns. Even though none of the Notre Dame Prep freshmen were alive when Brady played as a Wolverine, several have his jersey. One even grabbed his during the FaceTime call.