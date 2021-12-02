Jason Meade, a 17-year member of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, was indicted on two charges of murder and one count of reckless homicide after Meade, who is White, shot Goodson, 23, in a fatal incident on Dec. 4, 2020, that involved no body-camera or dashboard footage. His relatives say he was entering his grandmother’s home carrying Subway sandwiches when Meade repeatedly shot him as the deputy was looking for an unrelated fugitive. The deputy’s lawyer has argued that Goodson pointed a gun at the officer.