A major health-care system in Utah has paused its vaccine requirement for employees after a mandate pushed by the Biden administration was blocked by a federal judge.

Intermountain Healthcare, which operates about two dozen hospitals, mainly in Utah, is “temporarily pausing enforcement of the vaccine requirement for caregivers until there is clearer direction from the courts,” said spokesman Jess Gomez, adding that 95 percent of Intermountain’s health-care workers had complied with the requirement.

A federal judge in Louisiana who was appointed by former president Donald Trump blocked the vaccine mandate issued for health-care workers at facilities that receive funding from Medicare and Medicaid. District Court Judge Terry A. Doughty said the injunction — which is subject to appeal — was needed to protect the “liberty interests of the unvaccinated.”

  • The first case of the omicron variant in the United States has been identified in California in a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.
  • Coronavirus cases doubled in South Africa, which was among the first countries to detect the variant. The number of cases logged rose to more than 8,500 on Wednesday, up from more than 4,300 the day before, according to government data.
  • Anthony S. Fauci, the United States’ top infectious-disease expert, said the Biden administration is preparing for a possible “variant-specific boost” of vaccinations.