A federal judge in Louisiana who was appointed by former president Donald Trump blocked the vaccine mandate issued for health-care workers at facilities that receive funding from Medicare and Medicaid. District Court Judge Terry A. Doughty said the injunction — which is subject to appeal — was needed to protect the “liberty interests of the unvaccinated.”
Trump tested positive for coronavirus before first debate with Biden, three former aides say
President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus days before he shared the debate stage with then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in late September 2020, according to his former chief of staff and two others familiar with the former president’s test — a stunning revelation that illustrates the dismissive approach to the dangers posed by the virus in Trump’s inner circle.
Trump’s positive test for the virus was Sept. 26, 2020, according to an account by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in a new book obtained by the Guardian newspaper. The Meadows account of the positive result was confirmed Wednesday by two former aides who requested anonymity to discuss their knowledge of the former president’s health.
The timing means Trump would have had reason to believe he was infected with the coronavirus three days before the Sept. 29 presidential debate and six days before he was hospitalized for covid-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The disclosure also provides new evidence of Trump’s often reckless and cavalier approach to his health and the health of those around him as he struggled through a chaotic response to the pandemic.
First Omicron variant case identified in U.S., found in California
The omicron variant of the coronavirus — which has sparked concern across the world — has landed on U.S. shores, with the nation’s first case identified in a San Francisco resident who recently returned from South Africa. Amid uncertainty surrounding the potential threat of omicron, health officials said the discovery was both expected and a sign that precautions for travelers are working to keep tabs on the new variant.
The San Francisco resident, who arrived Nov. 22 from South Africa, began feeling ill around Nov. 25 and got tested for the coronavirus Nov. 28, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Wednesday at a news conference.
The previously healthy patient, who was fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine but had not received a booster shot, tested positive Nov. 29, officials said.
The person had received a second vaccine dose in August and had not yet reached the six-month mark to become eligible for a booster, according to a state health official briefed on the case. The individual — who is between the ages of 18 and 49, according to San Francisco’s health department — has mild symptoms that are improving and is in self-isolation. Genetic sequencing was performed by the University of California at San Francisco and confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Information on passengers traveling from southern Africa must be provided to airlines, CDC says
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is requiring airlines to share contact information on travelers to the United States who have recently been in southern Africa as officials seek to slow the spread of the omicron variant.
Last month, the CDC ordered airlines and aircraft operators to collect contact details of all passengers entering the United States and asked that they retain the information for 30 days and share it with federal health authorities “upon request.” The policy was meant to help locate and follow up with people exposed to disease, the agency said.
Now the CDC says that, effective Tuesday, it should get the contact information of all passengers who have been in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe in the two weeks before their flight to the United States.
The omicron variant of the coronavirus — which scientists fear could be more transmissible and more resistant to vaccines — spurred a new wave of travel restrictions over the past week, even as experts warned that the variant’s global spread was only a matter of time.
Health officials said Wednesday that the first U.S. case was identified in California, in a traveler who had spent time in South Africa.
Fauci says Biden administration is preparing for possible 'variant-specific boost'
Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s top infectious-disease expert, described the first case of the new omicron variant in the United States on Wednesday, telling reporters that the individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive Nov. 29.
“The individual is self-quarantining, and all close contacts have been contacted, and all close contacts thus far have tested negative,” Fauci said in the White House briefing room. He added that the person was fully vaccinated but had not received a booster shot, and that they “experienced mild symptoms, which are improving at this point.”
Fauci also urged Americans to get their coronavirus booster shot as soon as they are eligible, and said that the Biden administration is examining whether a variant-specific booster shot eventually may be necessary.
“We may not need a variant-specific boost; we’re preparing for the possibility that we need a variant-specific boost,” Fauci said. “And that’s what the companies are doing. We have been — the administration has been in contact with the pharmaceutical companies to go ahead and take the steps in case we need it. But the mistake people will make is to say, ‘Let me wait and see if we get one.’ If you’re eligible for boosting, get boosted right now.”