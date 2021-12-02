“I couldn’t even think straight,” the 54-year-old said, explaining that he immediately left work, got in the car, and just started driving toward the school. “All I knew was I had to get here … I had to get to my son.”
A day after the attack, Kendrick expressed concern about his son, a sophomore who was locked down in a classroom while the shooter roamed the nearby hall. Kendrick described the guilt Kamari expressed about not being able to help as the violence rang out just outside of that classroom door.
Officials have identified the four students who were slain as 17-year-old Justin Shilling, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 16-year-old Tate Myre.
A 15-year-old Oxford High School sophomore, Ethan Crumbley, has been charged with a slew of felonies in the attack, including four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of terrorism causing death — counts that could send him to prison for life.
In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, students and the extended community have started to pick up the pieces of what was shattered after Tuesday’s shooting. Officials urged people to think about all who had been victimized by the violence, and to consider the impact of the trauma, even if sources of that anxiety hadn’t fully subsided. Dozens of area schools shuttered Thursday because of security concerns, after police warned of expected copycat threats.
In explaining the decision to file a terrorism charge, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said it was intended to address the harm caused to those who are affected by the attack, but not directly injured or killed.
“What about all the children who ran, screaming, hiding under desks?” McDonald said at a news conference. “What about all the children at home right now who can’t eat and can’t sleep and can’t imagine a world where they could ever set foot back in that school? Those are victims, too, and so are their families, and so is the community. And the charge of terrorism reflects that.”
In piecing together the events, many described the moment they learned what had happening.
When Haley Hull, an 18-year-old fifth-year student at the high school, saw police driving up to the area, she thought it was a road accident. But it also prompted a question she was certain her sister, a junior at the school, would laugh off.
“Is there a school shooting?” she texted her sister.
The response was chilling — the sound of gunshots had sent her sister running into lockdown minutes after finishing her lunch.
The pair got on the phone, and Hull said, “I could hear in the back like, muffled crying and her voice was cracking. And then I heard in the background the P.A. system saying there was an active shooter.”
Hull’s sister and friends were safe, but she described what felt like a community unsettled.
“People in my community are literally scared now,” she said as her voice cracked. “There are young teenagers that will now not be able to live out their lives. Like that could have been my friend. That could have been my sister.”
This attack appears to be the deadliest incident of on-campus violence in more than 18 months. And while school shootings remain rare events, there have been more this year — 34 — than in any year since 1999, according to a Washington Post database that tracks acts of gun violence on K-12 campuses during regular school hours.
The total for 2021 has also surpassed the previous record of 29 from three years ago, even as most students were still going to school remotely for the first two months of the year.
In a news briefing a day after the shooting, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard urged those impacted to seek any needed help.
“I would remind and encourage anyone, whether they were there or feel traumatized by the event. It is strength to seek help, not weakness,” he said. “Trauma affects people in dramatic and sad ways and asking people for help, seeking a therapist or a counselor or a chaplain is an important step to process such a tragedy.”
On Thursday morning, dozens of schools across the region were closed because of security threats. Bouchard said copycat threats emerge “every time something like this happens.”
“It raises the level of anxiety of parents, students and teachers and schools that had nothing to do with this individual incident, but are now feeling very much anxious and tied to it,” he said. “That’s how it broadens this whole anxiety and depression parents and students are feeling.”
Kamari Kendrick said he woke up the morning after the shooting with new emotions, realizing he needed to come to terms with the previous day’s events. It felt like it might have been a dream.
“It felt like yesterday didn’t happen,” he said. “And it’s still kind of feels like that, my mind can’t comprehend and accept that it happened.”
He had stayed up late texting his Lacrosse teammates on their group chat. In addition to those texts, talking to classmates and grief counselors, and taking time to play some basketball, had helped.
“My dad really forced me to get out there. I didn’t really want to go and see anybody,” he said. “Yeah, but I’m glad he made me go.”
He said it helped to know “that I wasn’t alone with my thoughts, and we all felt pretty much the same.”
Meryl Kornfield, John Woodrow Cox and Reis Thebault contributed to this report.
