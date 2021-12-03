• Are you fully vaccinated? Have you received a booster shot?
• Are you traveling from an area with a high coronavirus transmission rate or low vaccination rate?
• Do you have a high-risk medical condition that puts you at risk of severe covid-19?
• In the two weeks leading up to the gathering, will you limit exposure by skipping higher-risk activities like eating at indoor restaurants or interacting with unvaccinated people?
• Do you agree to get tested a few days before the party?
• If the group decides to require masks when not eating, will you keep yours on?
• Will you let everyone know if you have any symptoms two weeks before the party or if you’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus?
• If you don’t feel well the day of the gathering, do you agree to stay home?
How to weigh coronavirus risks this holiday season: Is it safe to visit Santa at the mall? Can chips-and-dip come out of retirement?
Pandemic essentials to stock in your home
• Disposable face masks
• Hand sanitizer
• Plenty of soap
• Disposable bathroom hand towels
• Rapid coronavirus tests
• The address and hours of the closest coronavirus testing site
• Tylenol or other painkiller
• Thermometer
Checklist of items to bring to the airport
• Extra face masks
• A mask case and storage bags for dirty masks
• Hand sanitizer
• Sanitizing or disinfecting wipes
• Travel-sized soap
• Hand moisturizer
• Tissue packs
• A smartphone sanitizer
• A face shield
• Your coronavirus vaccine card in a card protector case
• A refillable water bottle and snacks
• Your own utensils
Editing by Jenna Johnson and Ronald Jones