Yet another holiday season is here and the threat of the coronavirus continues to hover over family gatherings, annual parties and other festive traditions. As you make plans, here are three checklists to help.

Questions to ask your relatives before gathering for an indoor holiday meal

• What precautions do you plan to take and would you like others to do the same?

• Are you fully vaccinated? Have you received a booster shot?

• Are you traveling from an area with a high coronavirus transmission rate or low vaccination rate?

• Do you have a high-risk medical condition that puts you at risk of severe covid-19?

• In the two weeks leading up to the gathering, will you limit exposure by skipping higher-risk activities like eating at indoor restaurants or interacting with unvaccinated people?

• Do you agree to get tested a few days before the party?

• If the group decides to require masks when not eating, will you keep yours on?

• Will you let everyone know if you have any symptoms two weeks before the party or if you’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus?

• If you don’t feel well the day of the gathering, do you agree to stay home?

Pandemic essentials to stock in your home

• Disposable face masks

• Hand sanitizer

• Plenty of soap

• Disposable bathroom hand towels

• Rapid coronavirus tests

• The address and hours of the closest coronavirus testing site

• Tylenol or other painkiller

• Thermometer

Checklist of items to bring to the airport

• Extra face masks

• A mask case and storage bags for dirty masks

• Hand sanitizer

• Sanitizing or disinfecting wipes

• Travel-sized soap

• Hand moisturizer

• Tissue packs

• A smartphone sanitizer

• A face shield

• Your coronavirus vaccine card in a card protector case

• A refillable water bottle and snacks

• Your own utensils

