Questions about the level of protection that vaccines provide against the new variant remain unanswered, as the researchers did not have access to vaccination data. Acquired immunity from previous infection has been key in helping countries such as South Africa, which have relatively low vaccination rates, manage the pandemic.
South Africa’s new daily coronavirus cases almost tripled in three days, according to official figures released Thursday, raising alarms that the variant may be behind the surge in cases, but scientists warn that it is still too early to say for sure.
Here’s what to know
What you need to know about the coronavirus vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11Return to menu
Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech series for some 28 million additional children.
Since then, more than 15 percent of children in that age group have rolled up their sleeves, according to data from the CDC.
“Sharing this life-saving vaccine with our children is a huge step forward and provides us all with more confidence and optimism about the future,” Lee Savio Beers, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said in a statement after the recommendation.
Biden pledges to fight new variant ‘with science and speed,' as omicron cases multiplyReturn to menu
President Biden announced an array of measures Thursday to protect Americans from a potential winter surge of coronavirus infections, as five states confirmed cases linked to the omicron variant and international researchers shared data indicating that the still-mysterious variant may be able to reinfect people who had prior infections.
“We’re going to fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion,” Biden said in a speech at the National Institutes of Health, appealing to Americans to put aside partisan differences and continue to get vaccinated, wear masks and take other precautions. “This is a moment we can put the divisiveness behind us, I hope.”
The president’s plan includes campaigns to increase vaccinations and booster shots, more stringent testing for international travelers and plans to make rapid at-home coronavirus testing free for more people. While some of the measures are new — notably a plan to launch “family mobile vaccination clinics,” where all eligible members of a family could simultaneously get shots and boosters — others build on existing tactics, such as rallying businesses to impose vaccination-or-testing mandates for employees.