Scientists in South Africa say the risk of infection by the omicron coronavirus variant is at least three times higher than from variants such as beta and delta, according to a preprint study published on Thursday.

Statistical analysis of some 2.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa, 35,670 of which were suspected to be reinfections, led researchers to conclude that omicron has a “substantial ability to evade immunity from prior infection.” Scientists say reinfection provides at least a partial explanation for how the new variant has been spreading.

Questions about the level of protection that vaccines provide against the new variant remain unanswered, as the researchers did not have access to vaccination data. Acquired immunity from previous infection has been key in helping countries such as South Africa, which have relatively low vaccination rates, manage the pandemic.

South Africa’s new daily coronavirus cases almost tripled in three days, according to official figures released Thursday, raising alarms that the variant may be behind the surge in cases, but scientists warn that it is still too early to say for sure.

Here’s what to know

  • Nearly a dozen omicron cases have been detected around the United States. New York and Hawaii were the latest to announce infections, joining California, Minnesota and Colorado.
  • All international travelers must take a coronavirus test one day before their flight into the United States, starting Dec. 6. Domestic travelers will be required to wear masks on airplanes, trains, buses and other transportation through March 18.
  • Many vaccination and booster shot combinations appear likely to increase people’s protection against the coronavirus, but Pfizer’s and Moderna’s shots — both based on mRNA technology — may work best, according to a new study.