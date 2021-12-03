The study, published Thursday in British journal the Lancet, examined people who were initially vaccinated against the coronavirus with either the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The AstraZeneca shot has not been authorized in the United States.
Researchers gave study participants a wide range of booster shots and found that almost all of those vaccines boosted immune responses, regardless of the first set of vaccines received — with Pfizer and Moderna in particular standing out.
New York confirms 5 cases of omicron, now detected in five states
Ten cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have now been detected around the United States, with half of them confirmed in New York on Thursday.
New York and Hawaii are the latest states to announce infections, and officials in both states said there is evidence of “community spread.” California, Minnesota and Colorado have also detected cases.
Health officials have been bracing to discover more infections since the first reported U.S. case of omicron was announced Wednesday. The patient was a San Francisco resident who recently traveled to southern Africa, where omicron was initially identified.
The five New York cases appear to be unrelated, state officials said, and do not seem to be linked to an anime convention that tens of thousands of people attended from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22. The Minnesota man found to have the omicron variant attended the conference at New York City’s Javits Center from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21 and developed mild symptoms — now resolved — on Nov. 22, according to health authorities.
The city of New York is urging people who attended Anime NYC to get tested for the coronavirus.
“This is not a cause for major alarm,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said of the confirmed omicron cases Thursday. She urged people to wear masks, get vaccinated and get booster shots.
Many of the known patients around the country have recently traveled to Africa. Hochul said that one of the New York patients with omicron is a 67-year-old woman from Suffolk County who spent time in southern Africa and returned to the United States in late November. The woman had some measure of vaccination, the governor said, but it is not clear how many doses.
The vaccination status of the other four New York patients, all residents of New York City, was not clear.
The Hawaii patient had previously had covid-19, was not vaccinated and had “no history of travel,” health officials said.
Coronavirus cases in South Africa nearly triple in three days as fears over omicron grow
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — South Africa’s new daily coronavirus cases have almost tripled in three days, according to new figures released Thursday, raising alarms over the possible spread of the new omicron variant recently detected by the country’s scientists.
New daily confirmed cases rose to 11,535 on Thursday from 8,561 on Wednesday and 4,373 the previous day, according to official statistics. The cases represent a 22.4 percent positivity rate of people tested for the virus, up from 16.5 percent on Wednesday, a massive jump from a 1 percent positivity rate in early November, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said.
The majority of new infections were in the populous Gauteng province around the greater Johannesburg metropolitan area, with 8,280 cases, the NICD said.
As world focuses on omicron, delta variant overwhelms parts of U.S.
While the United States braces for the unknowns of omicron, which has now been detected in Minnesota, St. Cloud Hospital in the central part of the state is still deep in a battle with the delta variant of the coronavirus.
Beds have been full for seven weeks with a flood of mostly unvaccinated patients, a hospital official said. The hospital routinely turns down other overwhelmed facilities trying to transfer covid-19 patients — sometimes saying no 15 or 20 times a day.
U.S. cases of omicron have been detected in California, Colorado, Hawaii, and Minnesota — about 60 miles southeast of St. Cloud in Hennepin County, in a man who traveled to New York City last month. He was vaccinated and has recovered, health officials said. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said Thursday that five cases have been detected in her state.
But public health experts in Minnesota and nationwide are urging Americans not to lose sight of the fact that the overwhelming majority of the nation’s coronavirus cases — and those in Minnesota — are caused by the highly transmissible delta variant. Over the past six months delta has been responsible for some of the worst spikes of the entire pandemic. It is so contagious that even states with above-average vaccination rates have seen surges — and many are bracing for cases to increase again.
How cartoons are capturing anxieties about the omicron variant
The reactions to the coronavirus variant known as omicron are mutating. Some scientists are “stunned.” President Biden said it is “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.” And the head of the CDC said Tuesday that “we have far more tools to fight the variant than we had at this time last year.”
Some editorial artists, meanwhile, are rendering two sensory responses: fatigue and fear.
Mike Luckovich, the cartoonist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, sat at the drawing board trying to capture this feeling of being inundated.
What you need to know about the coronavirus vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11
Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech series for some 28 million additional children.
Since then, more than 15 percent of children in that age group have rolled up their sleeves, according to data from the CDC.
“Sharing this life-saving vaccine with our children is a huge step forward and provides us all with more confidence and optimism about the future,” Lee Savio Beers, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said in a statement after the recommendation.
Biden pledges to fight new variant 'with science and speed,' as omicron cases multiply
President Biden announced an array of measures Thursday to protect Americans from a potential winter surge of coronavirus infections, as five states confirmed cases linked to the omicron variant and international researchers shared data indicating that the still-mysterious variant may be able to reinfect people who had prior infections.
“We’re going to fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion,” Biden said in a speech at the National Institutes of Health, appealing to Americans to put aside partisan differences and continue to get vaccinated, wear masks and take other precautions. “This is a moment we can put the divisiveness behind us, I hope.”
The president’s plan includes campaigns to increase vaccinations and booster shots, more stringent testing for international travelers and plans to make rapid at-home coronavirus testing free for more people. While some of the measures are new — notably a plan to launch “family mobile vaccination clinics,” where all eligible members of a family could simultaneously get shots and boosters — others build on existing tactics, such as rallying businesses to impose vaccination-or-testing mandates for employees.