Many vaccination and booster shot combinations appear to increase people’s protection against the coronavirus, but Pfizer’s and Moderna’s shots — both based on mRNA technology — may work best, according to a new study. The results lend weight to “mix-and-match” booster shots, which the United States’ top public health official endorsed this fall.

The study, published Thursday in British journal the Lancet, examined people who were initially vaccinated against the coronavirus with either the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The AstraZeneca shot has not been authorized in the United States.

Researchers gave study participants a wide range of booster shots and found that almost all of those vaccines boosted immune responses, regardless of the first set of vaccines received — with Pfizer and Moderna in particular standing out.

Here’s what to know

  • Nearly a dozen omicron cases have been detected around the United States. New York and Hawaii were the latest to announce infections, joining California, Minnesota and Colorado.
  • All international travelers must take a coronavirus test one day before their flight into the United States, starting Dec. 6. Domestic travelers will be required to wear masks on airplanes, trains, buses and other transportation through March 18.
  • Scientists in South Africa say the risk of infection by the omicron coronavirus variant is at least three times higher than from variants such as beta and delta, according to a preprint study published Thursday.