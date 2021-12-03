Last week, 61 people spent three nights stranded at Britain’s highest-altitude pub. Most of the customers made the trek to the Tan Hill Inn in Yorkshire to see an Oasis cover band, while others went just for a drink. But snow and heavy winds brought down power lines, the Associated Press reported. Fallen trees and debris blocked roadways. Over the next few days, the stranded crew watched movies, played trivia and board games, and sang Karaoke.