The parents each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter, after being criminally charged in an extraordinarily rare move to hold parents accountable when a minor uses their weapon in a school shooting.
The pair “did not break in” to the building, but “were aided,” White said, adding that police were actively investigating one other person that may have assisted the couple.
He thanked the local community, saying “it was a tip that led us to this location,” and that officers responded "in a matter of minutes,” arriving on scene at 10.30 p.m. local time on Friday.
When asked about the pair’s emotional state as they were taken into custody, White said they were “very distressed” and that one of them left the scene with their head bowed.
Detroit police said that the Crumbleys were turned over to Oakland County Sheriff’s department who were on the scene and would be be transported to a jail in Oakland County, Michigan. Oakland police said the couple could be arraigned after 9 a.m. Saturday.
Attorneys for the Crumbleys had earlier said the couple left town the night of the shooting “for their own safety,” adding that they would return to be arraigned.
However, Oakland police said the statement by the attorneys would not deter law enforcement from seeking them out and U.S. Marshals had released “Wanted” posters for the Crumbleys offering rewards of up to $10,000 for information leading to their capture.