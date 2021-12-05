The furor over the photo comes days after authorities accused 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley of using a semiautomatic handgun purchased by his father to shoot students at Oxford High School. In addition to the four killed, seven were injured. The case has reignited debate over the nation’s gun laws, as well as spurred discussion about whether parents should be held accountable when their child is involved in a mass shooting. In an unusual move, prosecutors have charged Crumbley’s parents in the case.