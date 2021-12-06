The Houston event that attracted an estimated 50,000 people was Bharti’s first festival. Namrata, 20, had gone to a few shows but never faced a crowd of that magnitude.
“No!” Namrata recalled some people yelling back.
The pushing and shoving had become unbearable, and they could no longer breathe, Namrata said in an interview with The Washington Post. When there was no space left, people began falling on top of each other like dominoes as others attempted to grab on to anything — or anyone — to avoid hitting the ground. Once you did, Namrata said, the chances of getting out of there alive diminished.
But Bharti’s hand gave her a sense of safety. They would be okay. They had managed to stay up.
Then their hands let go.
Bharti, 22, is among the 10 young people who lost their lives after attending what was supposed to be a memorable evening of dancing and singing after a year and a half of halted music events because of the pandemic. Instead, it turned into a mass-casualty disaster that left at least 25 other people hospitalized and a pile of lawsuits filed against Scott and event organizers. The Houston police investigation to determine what caused the deadly chaos and who may be responsible is still ongoing.
Bharti, a Texas A&M University senior, died five days after she was critically injured when a surge of people pushed toward the main stage at the sold-out event, her family said at a news conference last month. Their attorney confirmed Bharti was the young woman seen falling from a gurney as she was pulled from the scene in a video shared widely on social media.
She suffered multiple heart attacks and was placed on a ventilator at Houston Methodist Hospital. Her family agreed to disconnect her lifesaving aid after doctors informed them that survival chances were low, her father, Bhagu “Sunny” Shahani, told The Post.
Less than a month after her death, her family, who have filed a lawsuit against Scott and event organizers for more than $1 million, is still grappling with the loss of their “backbone,” first child and caretaker.
“What happened to us should not happen to anyone,” Bharti’s mother, Karishma Shahani, said through tears. “We have lost everything.”
Scott and event organizers have said they’re devastated by the tragedy and are cooperating with investigators. Scott pledged to pay for the victims’ funerals, which several families — including the Shahanis — have declined.
Bharti, the eldest of three, was a natural giver who rarely asked for anything, her family said. At 17, she asked her dad to teach her how to drive so she could run errands for him and take her sisters to school.
Texas A&M had always been her dream school, but when her father asked her for extra help with his clothing store in Houston, Bharti agreed to attend San Jacinto College to save money and be closer to the family. After she transferred to Texas A&M to study chemical engineering, she told her father she would change her major to computer science so she could help him with online sales after graduating.
When her school went back to in-person courses, Bharti arranged her schedule around her parents’ work hours so she could stay home in Houston and supervise her 11-year-old sister, who was still doing remote classes. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, she drove over an hour to attend her classes at the university’s College Station campus. On the weekends, she’d finish her school assignments early to help her parents at the store.
“She’s always been making these sort of sacrifices,” her sister Namrata said. “I don’t think she ever got the normal college kid experience. It was always her adjusting and working her educational plan [around her family].”
Whenever she was not studying or working, Bharti enjoyed sketching and painting; playing with her husky, Blue; taking care of her beloved Toyota Camry; and going to Dunkin’ for a French vanilla latte, her go-to order. She had also started playing badminton.
One spring morning, Bharti urgently awoke Namrata to tell her that tickets for the festival had just gone on sale.
“We have to go, right?” she asked Namrata.
Bharti, Namrata and their cousin Mohit Bellani, 25, quickly snatched tickets. If their parents did not want them to go, they thought they could resell them later. But Bharti rarely asked for anything, so even though her mother was reluctant to have her daughters attend the festival, she eventually gave in.
Bharti spoke about Scott and Lil Baby, her favorite artists on the lineup, for months. The week of the concert, she began planning her outfits, ordered some new clothes online, painted her nails and bought rhinestone eye stickers to complement the concert look she wanted to post on her Instagram.
On Nov. 5, the night of the concert, Bharti wore sneakers, black flare pants and a long-sleeve crop top in the same color. That day, the sisters followed their father’s advice and arrived at the venue around 6:30 p.m. to avoid long lines. They made it just in time to head to the stage where Lil Baby performed.
“Bharti was having fun, she was taking Snapchat videos,” Namrata said. “It was very surreal for her to see him perform live.”
Later, they skipped a performer to head to Scott’s main stage early enough to get close. But Bharti and her sister never got to see Scott. By the time a screen showing a countdown popped up on the main stage and music began playing, “pure chaos” ensued, Namrata said. Bharti kept asking her younger sister, “Are you okay? Are you okay?”
Namrata was not. She began worrying she might not make it out of there alive, Namrata told The Post.
“I had completely given up at one point,” she said. “You’re stuck in an ocean and the way the waves go is also the way you went. You had no control of your body. You couldn’t even move your head down. You didn’t have space to do that. If your hands were down, they were stuck down. If they were up, they were pinned up. People were falling on top of you. Stepping on you.”
By then, the sisters had been pulled in opposite directions, Namrata said. Namrata fell to the ground and briefly fainted before someone pulled her out to safety. But Namrata, who had lost her phone and her glasses, could not find Bharti or their cousin. When she called Bharti’s number from a stranger’s phone, she said, a girl picked up and said that Bharti had been trampled. Moments later, Namrata called her parents to tell them that she could not find Bharti or her cousin.
Bharti’s parents connected Namrata and her cousin by phone before jumping in their car to begin a frantic search. The closer they got to the venue, the more they worried about Bharti. They searched the venue’s surroundings, the security area and the emergency tent but Bharti wasn’t there.
Her parents found Bharti hours later, after visiting and calling three hospitals, they said.
When they arrived at the hospital and the doctor led them to Bharti’s room, her father, Bhagu, understood the severity of her injuries. Her face was swollen, and she was completely sedated.
“I gave up my hope at that time, but I was not able to tell my wife that we had lost our beloved Bharti,” he said.
They kept her on life support for several days waiting for a miracle. She was pronounced dead on Nov. 10 at 6:50 p.m.
Bharti’s last wish was fulfilled. She had recently renewed her driver’s license and listed herself as an organ donor. But there was so much more Bharti didn’t get to do, her sister said.
“Every day is a different thing that we’re missing,” Namrata said. “In our day-to-day life, there’s something happening, and it’s like, ‘Oh, Bharti should be here.’”