The United States is averaging more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases each day for the first time in two months, as the delta variant remains dominant amid fears of the new omicron variant.

On Sunday, the seven-day average was more than 118,000 new cases per day, according to a Washington Post tracker. The last time it topped 100,000 was Oct. 6, when the country was averaging more than 101,000 new cases daily.

Demand for coronavirus vaccines has also spiked in recent weeks, as more Americans are eligible for booster shots and concerns grow over the omicron variant.

Despite concerns about omicron, which scientists are still working to fully understand, the vast majority of new infections in the United States are of the delta variant, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, said on Friday.

Here’s what to know

  • Tighter rules for entry into the United States for international travelers went into effect Monday. All incoming travelers will need to show proof of a negative test taken within a day of their departure, regardless of vaccination status.
  • People will be required to wear masks on airplanes, trains, buses and other transportation in the United States through March 18, according to senior Biden administration officials.
