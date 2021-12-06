Demand for coronavirus vaccines has also spiked in recent weeks, as more Americans are eligible for booster shots and concerns grow over the omicron variant.
Despite concerns about omicron, which scientists are still working to fully understand, the vast majority of new infections in the United States are of the delta variant, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, said on Friday.
Here’s what to know
Key coronavirus updates from around the worldReturn to menu
Here’s what to know from news service reports about the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
- Thailand and Nepal detected their first cases of omicron, officials said Monday. They join what the World Health Organization said Friday were 38 countries where the new variant has been identified.
- South Korea and Italy imposed harsher rules Monday on unvaccinated people. In South Korea, Reuters reports that the vaccination status of foreigners who were vaccinated abroad and entered the country under no-quarantine rules are being excluded from daily life as a result.
- A Supreme Court justice in Brazil on Friday ordered a probe into comments made by President Jair Bolsonaro on social media in October that getting a coronavirus vaccine may increase people’s chance of contracting AIDS.
- A Norwegian Cruise Line ship that stopped in Belize, Honduras and Mexico on its journey and returned to dock in New Orleans over the weekend reported that at least 17 passengers and crew members were infected with the coronavirus, according to local health officials, including one probable case of the omicron variant among the crew.
Johnson & Johnson booster boosts immune response after Pfizer regimen, study saysReturn to menu
Johnson and Johnson said on Sunday that an independent study found its coronavirus vaccine provides a “substantial” immune response when used as a booster shot for people who were fully vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine.
The increase in antibody and T-cell responses from a booster shot of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine six months after a full, two-shot Pfizer regimen showed the benefit of a mix-and-match approach to boosters, the company said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the use of Johnson and Johnson’s shot as a booster in October.
A study published in the journal the Lancet last week showed that the vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, which use messenger RNA technology, provided the highest boost of antibodies after 28 days in people who were first vaccinated with shots by Pfizer or Oxford-AstraZeneca, the latter of which is not approved in the United States. The study noted that the vaccines studied, including the Johnson and Johnson shot, “work in different ways,” and that more research was necessary to understand how boosters work as longer-term protection against covid-19.
Omicron possibly more infectious because it shares genetic code with common cold coronavirus, study saysReturn to menu
The omicron variant is likely to have picked up genetic material from another virus that causes the common cold in humans, according to a new preliminary study, prompting one of its authors to suggest omicron could have greater transmissibility but lower virulence than other variants of the coronavirus.
Researchers from Nference, a Cambridge, Mass.-based firm that analyzes biomedical information, sequenced omicron and found a snippet of genetic code that is also present in a virus that can bring about a cold. They say this particular mutation could have occurred in a host simultaneously infected by SARS-CoV-2, also known as the novel coronavirus, and the HCoV-229E coronavirus, which can cause the common cold. The shared genetic code with HCoV-229E has not been detected in other novel coronavirus variants, the scientists said.
Coronavirus vaccine demand grows in U.S. amid omicron variant concerns, booster eligibility expansionReturn to menu
Demand for coronavirus vaccines has spiked in the United States in recent weeks, as more Americans are eligible for booster shots and concerns grow over the omicron variant.
Health-care providers administered 2.18 million doses of coronavirus vaccines on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the “highest single-day total since May,” the White House said. According to the latest CDC report, over the week ending on Thursday, the average number of daily administered vaccine doses reported to the agency was 22 percent higher than the previous week.
Since omicron was first confirmed in southern Africa on Nov. 25, and soon after listed as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization, the Biden administration has been urging as many Americans as possible to get booster shots as the best means to protect themselves against it. All U.S. adults became eligible for boosters on Nov. 19.
Denmark sees ‘concerning’ jump in omicron cases — a warning sign for EuropeReturn to menu
Danish health authorities on Sunday reported a “concerning” jump in cases of the omicron coronavirus variant that they said points to community spread in Denmark and probably elsewhere in Europe.
The number of confirmed cases in the country rose from 18 on Friday to 183 on Sunday, reflecting both the speed at which the variant has spread and the sensitivity of Denmark’s virus surveillance system.
The northern European country is a leader in the sequencing of variants, acting as an early-warning system for the continent. The rise in confirmed omicron cases there could be an indication that the variant has spread more widely throughout Europe than previously known.