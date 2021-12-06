James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, had gone missing in the hours after prosecutors announced that the pair would be charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their son is alleged to have opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four and wounding several. Police arrested the parents early Saturday after they were found in a commercial building on Detroit’s east side, a space the sheriff’s office said is linked to 65-year-old artist Andrzej Sikora.