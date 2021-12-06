The weekend’s events unfolded as authorities continue to investigate what led up to the country’s deadliest school shooting in more than three years.
In a statement, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said police would seek to determine any connection Sikora has to the couple.
“We will vigorously investigate the totality of the situation so a determination can be made if there is any criminality or obstruction of justice involved,” Bouchard said. “Our findings will be presented to the prosecutor.”
After Michigan shooting suspect’s parents are arrested, town grapples with an awful new reality: ‘Everyone’s on edge’
No charges have been filed against Sikora. Bouchard said over the weekend that authorities believe the parents were “assisted” in getting into the building and that charges may be filed against the person who helped them.
Sikora’s attorney said his client contacted authorities after the couple was arrested, according to police.
In a statement sent to the Detroit Free Press, Clarence Dass said his client had “not been charged with any crime. Nevertheless, upon learning of the Crumbleys’ arrest on December 4, 2021, he voluntarily contacted the Detroit Police Department and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to provide information.”
“He maintains his innocence throughout this process and is fully cooperating with law enforcement to assist in their investigation,” Dass said in the statement.
The lawyer did not immediately respond to questions from The Washington Post.
A day before James and Jennifer Crumbley were taken into custody, prosecutors charged them with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in an unusual effort to hold parents accountable for violence attributed to their child.
Why is it rare for parents of school shooting suspects to face charges? It’s ‘really hard,’ experts say.
Prosecutors say the Crumbleys provided the handgun that the 15-year-old allegedly used to carry out the attack and ignored warning signs about their son’s potential for violence.
In the hours leading up to the shooting, the high school sophomore also had multiple conversations with school counselors, the superintendent of Oxford Community Schools told parents in a weekend note. It shared details about how school officials handled the situation and pledged that those interactions would be part of an independent investigation.
“I’ve asked for a third-party investigation to be conducted so we leave no stone unturned, including any and all interaction the student had with staff and students,” Tim Throne said in the lengthy note, which was sent to families on Saturday.
In response, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office has offered to conduct a “full and comprehensive” review of the shooting and events leading up to it.
“Our attorneys and special agents are uniquely qualified to perform an investigation of this magnitude and are prepared to perform an extensive investigation and inquiry to answer the many questions the community has regarding this tragedy,” Nessel tweeted Sunday.
In a news conference on Friday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald did not rule out charging school officials.
“The investigation is ongoing,” McDonald said.
She later added: “Any individual who had the opportunity to stop this tragedy should have done so. The question is what did they know and when did they know it.”
Meryl Kornfield, Kim Bellware and Bryan Pietsch contributed to this report.
