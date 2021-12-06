Arradondo, a South Minneapolis native, began his career in 1989 as a beat officer on the city’s predominantly Black north side, joining the department at a time when there were few Black officers in the ranks. He worked his way up — serving stints in the homicide bureau and in internal affairs. In 2007, he and four other Black officers sued the city for racial discrimination, alleging they were passed over for promotions and treated unfairly because of their race. The city settled that lawsuit in 2009 for $740,000.