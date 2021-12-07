But public health experts nationwide are stressing that the overwhelming majority of the nation’s coronavirus cases are still caused by the highly transmissible delta variant, which has led to some of the worst spikes of the pandemic. By early Tuesday, the United States had tallied nearly 49.3 million coronavirus cases since the first infection surfaced in January 2020, according to Washington Post tracking, and more than 786,000 deaths.
Here’s what to know
Seven days: Following Trump’s coronavirus trailReturn to menu
When he first learned he had tested positive for the coronavirus, President Donald Trump was already aboard Air Force One, en route to a massive rally in Middletown, Pa.
With him on the plane that Saturday evening were dozens of people — senior aides, Air Force One personnel, junior staffers, journalists and other members of the large entourage typical for a presidential trip — all squeezed together in the recirculating air of a jetliner.
“Stop the president,” White House physician Sean Conley told Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, according to a new book by Meadows set to publish Tuesday that was obtained by the Guardian newspaper. “He just tested positive for covid.”
But Meadows asserts in his book that it was too late to stop Trump and that a second rapid antigen test — apparently done using the same sample — came back negative. But under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Trump should have taken a more accurate polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm whether he had the coronavirus.
As covid persists, nurses are leaving staff jobs — and tripling their salaries as travelersReturn to menu
Wanderlust, and the money to fund it, made Alex Stow’s decision easy. After working a couple of years in an intensive care unit, he signed up to be a travel nurse, tripling his pay to about $95 an hour by agreeing to help short-staffed hospitals around the country for 13 weeks at a time.
“Travel” proved a bit of a misnomer. His current assignment is in Traverse City, Mich., only a few hours from his old full-time job in Lansing — close enough that he still works per-diem shifts at his previous hospital.
Now Stow, 25, is buying a truck and a camper and preparing to hit the road. He’ll work where he wants and take time off to see the country between nursing assignments.
“As soon as I found out that was a thing, I thought, ‘That’s got my name written all over it,’ ” said Stow, who agreed to discuss his new work life if the hospitals were not named.
If 2020 was the year travel nursing took off, with 35 percent growth over the pre-pandemic year of 2019, this year has propelled it to new heights, with an additional 40 percent growth expected, according to an independent analyst of the health-care workforce.
Japanese police stop foreigners in ‘suspected racial profiling incidents,’ U.S. Embassy in Tokyo warnsReturn to menu
The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo warned in a Twitter post Monday that it had received reports of foreigners being stopped and searched in “suspected racial profiling incidents.”
The unusual tweet came a week after Japan closed its borders to nearly all travelers amid the early spread of the omicron coronavirus variant — a particularly stringent step, even compared to those taken by most other countries that imposed new restrictions.
The embassy also advised U.S. citizens to carry their immigration papers and notify consular authorities if detained.