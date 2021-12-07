Until the unraveling of Theranos, Holmes was hailed in the media as a visionary whose ideas would change the way in which ailments were diagnosed. Holmes said she had devised a way to run a multitude of tests from a teeny-tiny drop of blood, rather than the many vials of blood that are typically required. As Holmes went about wooing board members, she was known for her utilitarian dress, which called to mind the aesthetic that had been favored by Apple’s Steve Jobs. The simplicity of her attire played into the philosophy that by not having to make decisions about clothing, her mind was free to consider other, weightier issues. The lack of sartorial embellishment was supposed to signal focus and seriousness to investors, who were so busy being reassured by her image that they failed to concern themselves with the improbability of the technology she was promoting.