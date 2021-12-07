The nationwide Post-Ipsos poll found a connection between teens’ experiences with racial discrimination and expectations that their race would affect future opportunities. About 2 in 10 teenagers said they had been treated unfairly in the past year because of their racial or ethnic background, including larger shares of Black teens (36 percent) and Asian teens (34 percent). Nine in 10 White teens said they were not treated unfairly because of their race, along with almost 8 in 10 Hispanic teens. Among non-White teens who said they were treated unfairly, 60 percent said they believed their race would hurt their ability to get ahead.