The book had been set to publish in the fall of 2022. It had been advertised as “a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality.”
Exclusive: Chris Cuomo took part in strategy calls advising his brother, the New York governor, on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations
CNN had suspended Cuomo indefinitely on Nov. 30, when documents released by the New York Attorney General’s Office showed that the cable host was far more involved in the governor’s crisis-management efforts than the younger Cuomo had acknowledged, including by using his contacts in journalism to find information about planned coverage of the sexual harassment allegations.
Then, on Saturday, CNN said it fired Cuomo after a law firm’s review uncovered “additional information” on him.
CNN President Jeff Zucker later told employees Cuomo had been “much more deeply involved than we had ever known, and than he’d ever told us,” in his brother’s defense.
Separately, news had emerged that employment lawyer Debra S. Katz told CNN about an unrelated allegation of sexual misconduct against Chris Cuomo from a former colleague outside the cable network — a charge he has denied through a spokesperson.
In separate statements posted on Twitter on Saturday and Monday, Cuomo said he regretted how things had ended with CNN and would miss his team but had to focus on his family. He said he would “no longer be doing” his recurring SiriusXM radio program, “Let’s Get After It,” but said he was looking forward “to being back in touch with you all in the future.”
